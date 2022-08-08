"It creates urgency and energy around the program" - Colin Cowherd highlights how Russell Wilson's presence could be pivotal for Broncos' success

Russell Wilson made his long anticipated move away from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. His destination was the Denver Broncos, with the Broncos hoping to have finally ended their elongated search for Peyton Manning's heir. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd certainly believes that is the case.

Cowherd was discussing Denver's new quarterback on his podcast, The Herd. He believes that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will completely alter the dynamic for the Broncos and become the catalyst for an already talented roster.

Cowherd said:

"When you come to a team and all they need is a catalyst, there is a certain energy that you bring to a team and hopefulness. And let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP. He's played his best football with Nathaniel Hackett, who is now Russell Wilson's coach. Now they have five primetime games and seven nationally televised games. I actually think it helps them. It creates urgency and energy around the program."

He continued:

"I think they have the perfect mix of youth between their coach and some of their defensive and offensive players and solid veteran guys. I love their roster. I know it's a hard division, but that helps Russell Wilson."

Wilson is most certainly a huge upgrade for the Denver Broncos. However, they reside in the AFC West alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Many experts consider this to be far and away the toughest division in the NFL.

Wilson's teammates who could help spark a Broncos Super Bowl charge

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Over the past couple of seasons, the general consensus has been that the Denver Broncos are a quarterback short of being serious Super Bowl contenders. Now that they appear to have solved that particular problem, do they now have the weapons to challenge in the AFC?

Bryce 🎸 (0-0) @HamlerMileHigh Can’t wait for this Courtland Sutton to come back Can’t wait for this Courtland Sutton to come back 😤 https://t.co/XrfX0Z9Jje

Regardless of how well Wilson can cook, he still needs some quality ingredients to work with. Nonetheless, he certainly won't be short of offensive talent. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have the potential to be one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

In 2019, Sutton looked to be developing into one of the NFL's premier receivers. That was before his upward trajectory was stalled by an ACL tear that cost him the entirety of the 2020-21 season. Sutton returned last year, but struggled to hit the same heights in a limited Broncos offense.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Filthy route here by Jerry Jeudy.



Filthy route here by Jerry Jeudy. https://t.co/yxffH3buHt

Jeudy's NFL career has been almost like a carbon copy of Sutton's. Flashes of brilliance and lots of potential curtailed by injury and the restrictions of poor quarterback play. Both have plenty to prove this year and both have the talent to do so.

Lee Harvey @MusikFan4Life 33 days until the start of the 2022-23 NFL season

This was just an example of how hard it was to tackle Javonte Williams last year...and he was just a rookie 33 days until the start of the 2022-23 NFL seasonThis was just an example of how hard it was to tackle Javonte Williams last year...and he was just a rookie https://t.co/9gyyk0l20O

One of the quiet successes of last season was rookie running back Javonte Williams. He accumulated 1,200 scrimmage yards and showed the ability to become a premier duel-threat back in the NFL. If Wilson can get those three to click, the Broncos will be a handful for anybody.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far