Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was there in the stadium to see the Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat and win their first NBA Championship. Denver was ecstatic with their basketball team bringing home the ultimate prize.

Naturally, as fellow inhabitants of the Mile High City, the Broncos congratulated the Nuggets on winning the NBA Finals by defeating Miami Heat. However, long-suffeirng fans of the NFL team were not too impressed at the camaraderie.

For context, last season, the Denver Broncos finished with an abysmal 5-12 losing record. They finished bottom of the AFC West, even below the hapless 6-11 Las Vegas Raiders, who changed their quarterback to end the season after becoming sick of losing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Broncos did not go quite that route and have retained Russell Wilson. Instead, they have parted ways with former coach Nathaniel Hackett and brought in Sean Payton to revive their flagging fortunes.

NFL fans were, therefore, quick to mock the franchise for basking in the glory of their NBA counterparts' championship victory. They implored them to imbibe the same spirit and bring the Lombardi Trophy to Denver as well.

C.ROD 24 @crisrdz0021 @Broncos @nuggets Lmao sadly SP wont bring it this year maybe in the next 5 years but no way yall get the lombardi this year @Broncos @nuggets Lmao sadly SP wont bring it this year maybe in the next 5 years but no way yall get the lombardi this year

Connor Reynolds @DaRealConMan @Broncos



If these championships by the Nuggets and Avalanche don't motivate us to make a deep playoff push, and hopefully win our 4th Super Bowl in a rival's stadium (while also surpassing that rival in the amount of rings won), then I don't know what will. @nuggets We're next… hopefully.If these championships by the Nuggets and Avalanche don't motivate us to make a deep playoff push, and hopefully win our 4th Super Bowl in a rival's stadium (while also surpassing that rival in the amount of rings won), then I don't know what will. @Broncos @nuggets We're next… hopefully.If these championships by the Nuggets and Avalanche don't motivate us to make a deep playoff push, and hopefully win our 4th Super Bowl in a rival's stadium (while also surpassing that rival in the amount of rings won), then I don't know what will.

Nick @WesneskiSZN @Broncos @nuggets Your football team won't have any soon so enjoy jt @Broncos @nuggets Your football team won't have any soon so enjoy jt

Nuggets win puts the pressure on the Broncos and Russell Wilson

Denver was firmly a football city when Peyton Manning ruled the roost here. Before that, John Elway brought in championships. On the other hand, the Nuggets had never won a championship before.

Now, the tide has turned. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the team to their first NBA Finals win. The strength in depth of the entire team has been astonishing as they defeated the Miami Heat 4-1.

It is not just them either. The Colorado Avalanche have done well in the past few seasons in the NHL. Most recently, they won the Stanley Cup in the 2021-22 season.

This makes the Denver Broncos as the team that is not performing as well among their peers. The Colorado Rockies of the MLB, still without a championship and the only one in the city with that ignominous record now, are the only ones stopping them from plumbing rock bottom.

The pressure on Russell Wilson will also be tremendous. The last time the Broncos got a championship-winning quarterback from another team, Peyton Manning took them to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one. On the other hand, the current quarterback took them to a 5-12 losing season, finishing bottom of the AFC West, as their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl.

They will be looking to change their fortunes around this term. Hoepfully, the Nuggets will provide them with all the inspiration they need.

Poll : 0 votes