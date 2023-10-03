Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got their breakthrough win of the 2023 NFL season in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. They scored 24 unanswered second-half points to clinch a 31-28 victory. Wilson was solid, completing 21 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

But as Wilson and the Broncos enjoy their first victory this year, the veteran quarterback gets ridiculed for Drew Lock’s brief Monday Night Football stint. Lock took the field after Geno Smith left the game due to a knee injury.

Drew Lock got his chance after Geno Smith’s injury

Drew Lock did not play last season as Geno Smith won the starting role. The former New York Jets, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback led the Seahawks to a playoff stint last year.

However, the play-caller traded for Wilson had his chance to play during Seattle’s Week 4 Monday Night Football game. Isaiah Simmons tackled Smith, who was on his way to the sidelines. That sequence had Smith spending time in the blue medical tent before going to the locker room.

Lock took over after Smith was diagnosed with a knee injury. But the former Missouri standout made the most of his opportunity, leading the Seahawks to a touchdown drive. He had an 11-yard scramble, a 12-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf, and a 51-yard completion to Noah Fant before Kenneth Walker III scored the touchdown.

That sequence had a football fan tweeting:

“Drew lock is better than Russell Wilson”

Meanwhile, NFL Rumors posted:

“Crazy tonight 3 players that was involved in the #Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson to #Broncos have made big plays: Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Devon Witherspoon”

Here are other comments about Russell Wilson catching strays after Drew Lock’s impressive touchdown drive.

Drew Lock is forever linked with Russell Wilson

Lock was the Denver Broncos quarterback from 2019 to 2021. However, he was one of the players traded to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Aside from Lock, the Seahawks also got tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and five draft picks.

Despite having two years left in his contract with the Seahawks, the Broncos gave Wilson a five-year, $242 million extension. It was an unfortunate decision, for now, after Denver finished with a 5-12 record last season. This year, they are 1-3 through four games.

With Drew Lock’s touchdown drive in this Monday Night Football encounter, did the Broncos make a mistake by trading for Wilson? So far, the Seahawks benefit more from the trade because they used one of the picks they got for sensational defensive back Devon Witherspoon.