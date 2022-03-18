Russell Wilson and Ciara have already made an unparalleled contribution to the city of Denver

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara visited patients at the Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

The couple visited the hospital days after the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos.

The duo was dressed in the Denver colors of blue and orange, with Ciara also donning official Broncos gear. Wilson and his wife talked with young patients, signed autographs, and posed for pictures with the patients.

The award-winning singer captioned an Instagram video of the visit, writing:

“Truly a special day @DangeRussWilson and I will never forget. Our 1st Tuesday tradition Hospital visit with the children and families of @childrenscolo in Denver. Our hearts were filled with love and inspiration.”

During the visit, the quarterback and his wife also took part in storytelling, reading from their new children's book titled Why Not You? from the Ryan Seacrest Foundation's Seacrest Studios.

The Denver QB reading from the couple's new children's book Why Not You?

Broncos fans have shown their hospitality since the couple entered the fold after the nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller came to Denver.

He later communicated thankfulness to the city of Seattle, where he played the first 10 seasons of his NFL career, tweeting out the following:

“SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful”

The Seahawks drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his rookie season in the league, he threw for 3,118 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 489 yards and four touchdowns in the 2012 season.

The following season, he finished fourth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year award voting as he had 3,357 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in the 2013 season.

Wilson also led the Seahawks to Super Bowl 48 as they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers that season. Seattle defeated Pittsburgh by 43–8 as the quarterback won his first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

He's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), passing touchdowns (292), playoff passing yards (3,786), and playoff passing touchdowns (25). The 33-year-old is also third on this list with the most rushing yards in the postseason with 527 yards.

The marriage of Russell Wilson and Ciara

The Broncos QB and singer arriving at the 2016 ESPYS

The singer has been married to the former Seattle quarterback since 2016 after around a year and a half of dating. Wilson has two children with his wife, daughter Sienna Princess, four years old, and son Win Harrison, one year old. Ciara has a son, seven-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex, Grammy award-winning rapper Future.

