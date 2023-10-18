Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are known for working toward their local community. During Wilson's tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, the couple worked with children's hospitals and other organizations. Throughout the pandemic, they also helped those in need.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and his wife continue to touch lives and give back to the local community. On Tuesday, Wilson posted a video on his Instagram page of him and Ciara giving back.

The two presented ten checks, each worth $100,000, to foundations across the state of Colorado. Wilson said how fortunate he feels to be able to give back and help others who are doing great things in the community. He said the foundations that received the donations ranged from educational services, youth and family, health equality, social justice and food security.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are forever grateful for the opportunity to impact our youth! $1 Million donated to our Denver, Colorado Community with our @whynotyoufdn & @commonspirithealth! Today, we celebrated ten deserving organizations, which will each receive $100,000 to support their remarkable work in health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth. We at our @whynotyoufdn are grateful for our partnership to help make real change in Colorado!"

Fans left positive comments on the Denver Broncos quarterback's Instagram post, with many saying how inspirational the couple is by continuing to give back. One fan noted that Wilson's work in the community is even more important than what he does on the field. The couple received praise for helping others.

Russell and Ciara Wilson's recent generous donation has fans praising the couple.

What is Russell Wilson and Ciara's foundation called?

Wilson and his wife have made working with the community a priority. While the quarterback worked with local charities before the two were married, their initiatives have increased in the last few years.

The "Why Not You Foundation" was created as "The Russell Wilson Foundation" in 2014. It changed names in 2016 and has since become the main foundation of its charitable work.

Wilson and Ciara donated thousands of dollars to local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also advocates for prevention and vaccinations for the illness. The quarterback was honored with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020 for his contributions.