Look: Russell Wilson and Ciara spotted in Monaco for F1 grand prix 

New Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara took time out to watch last weekend's F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The couple were in France for a friend's wedding, and found a gap in their itinerary to fit in a trip to the Principality for the world-famous street race.

Located on the French Riviera, Monaco is a sovereign city-state, independent of France, and has long been viewed as a playground for the rich and famous. The GP itself is considered the jewel in the crown of the F1 calandar, and the race takes place each year, around the same streets. This has been happening for over 90 years.

Russell Wilson is part of a growing trend

Every year a who's who of celebrities are in attendance, and this year, they were joined by Wilson and Ciara. This is not the first time the former Seattle Seahawk has taken in an F1 race, and he is said to be close friends with Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion.

Russ is the third high-profile NFL QB to be spotted at an F1 event in the last few weeks. At a recent race in Miami, both the Bucs Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes were present. Pre-race, Brady had time to have his picture taken with other GOATs, before they were photobombed by David Beckham.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz GOATs in their professions



Lewis Hamilton, Jordan, David Beckham, and Tom Brady GOATs in their professions Lewis Hamilton, Jordan, David Beckham, and Tom Brady https://t.co/PVQbWTarAA

Mahomes, not to be outdone, was involved in a hilarious incident. Well, technically, he wasn't directly involved; it was top NBA prospect Paolo Banchero, cosplaying as Patrick Mahomes, well, at least, in the mind of hapless F1 commentator Martin Brundle, he was.

Brundle, under the belief that he was interviewing the KC Super Bowl winner, conducted the entire interview before something finally clicked. He proceeded to ask Paolo who he was, before informing the potential NBA first overall draft pick that he thought he was someone else.

B1G Cat @BarstoolBigCat



Also can we make sure Paulo doesn’t cramp in this heat! He’s locked in! Martin Brundle thought he was talking to Patrick MahomesAlso can we make sure Paulo doesn’t cramp in this heat! He’s locked in! Martin Brundle thought he was talking to Patrick Mahomes 😂Also can we make sure Paulo doesn’t cramp in this heat! He’s locked in! https://t.co/n8afEDvjI4

Had Wilson not recently been traded to the Denver Broncos, his trip to Monaco may very well have set tongues wagging in relation to another potential trade. That's because Wilson wasn't the only high-profile NFL figure in town, as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also made the trip to the French Riviera..

Formula 1 is a multi-billion dollar sports franchise with new American owners, so it is not a surprise to see so many US sports figures turning up on the grid. What is surprising is that they allowed Jerry Jones to get so close to the cars, given his recent escapades. Perhaps that's why he was allocated a body guard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far