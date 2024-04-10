Russell Wilson claims his back-to-back Super Bowl appearances 'opened up a lot of doors' for younger QBs like Patrick Mahomes

Russell Wilson believes him leading the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances opened doors for other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson made it to the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, with the Seahawks winning it all in 2013. Seattle nearly won it back-to-back years had Wilson not thrown the pick in the endzone, but the accomplishment of getting to the Super Bowl in back-to-back years is still an impressive feat.

He believes his success has opened the door for quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes.

“For me to be able to go to back-to-back Super Bowls, and win one of them, I think opened up a lot of doors,” Wilson said to Essence. “Now you see guys like Patrick Mahomes who won it; it’s really just us so far, but there’s more to come.”

“What I love to see is guys getting drafted early, and that a lot of teams these days have Black quarterbacks playing for them,” Wilson said. “It’s all across the league, and it’s showing how the National Football League is starting to evolve, change and break down barriers.

"I think one of the biggest blessings of my career so far is that I’ve been fortunate to be able to open up doors for others, because of what others did for me.”

Russell Wilson is face of the new look of the Steelers' offense

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season after being released by the Denver Broncos.

Wilson struggled throughout his two seasons in Denver before being released by the Broncos. Wilson, a free agent, signed a one-year contract for the veteran minimum to become the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2024.

However, Pittsburgh did trade for Justin Fields to be Wilson's backup, but he will add competition for the starting job.

Along with Wilson, the Steelers went out and added wide receivers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, as well as multi-position player Cordarrelle Patterson, while trading away receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

