"Russell Wilson isn't completely healthy" - Former NFL star feels Seahawks QB was rushed back from injury

Russell Wilson isn't healthy. This is the opinion of former NFL player and television host Michael Robinson. Wilson and the Seahawks lost to the Washington Football Team on Monday night, which all but ended their playoff hopes.

Wilson and the Seahawks' offense toiled on the field as they could only muster a meager 15 points. The Seahawks' star quarterback returned from a finger injury three weeks ago. Since his return, the Seahawks have lost all three games, and they even got blanked by the Packers. Wilson's 53.5 QBR against Washington signifies that he is not playing well, and some pundits feel the injury is hampering him.

Wilson isn't healthy

Wilson rushed back from surgery and the injury to play for his teammates. Doctors marveled at how quickly Wilson felt healthy enough to throw the ball. However, it is vastly different when throwing a ball on a practice field compared to the white heat of a live NFL game.

Quarterbacks are never fully healthy in the late stages of a season. Add a legitimate injury on top, and, understandably, Wilson is not playing fully confident. After the game, head coach Pete Carroll didn't use Wilson's injury as an excuse:

"Well, the results aren't showing that. The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up. He's got to do better, we all got to do better," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said when asked if Wilson looked at all like the Wilson of old.

When Wilson stepped into the press room, he chose not to dwell on the injury and offered a rallying cry to his teammates and his fans:

"We're in a storm, you know, and I believe that we have to keep going, The only way to get to the other side is just believing that the waters are going to calm down a little bit and we'll be able to get through it. I think that this season has been a tough journey so far just in general. We've had some crazy tough games and battled , battled, battled. The last few minutes of the game showed we have the right character of guys – that's what's special about this team. Just to believe that something great is going to happen when we're down by eight."

The Seahawks are the 15th seed in the NFC. They are only above the winless Detroit Lions. Wilson's health is a talking point for outsiders. However, no one is using that as an excuse within the Seahawks' building.

The Seahawks take on divisional rivals, the 49ers, this Sunday. It is a must-win game for Wilson and the Seahawks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe