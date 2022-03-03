"I'm trying to play until I'm 45" - Russell Wilson confirms intentions of surpassing Tom Brady's NFL longevity 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has confirmed that he would like to play longer than seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 22-year career.

Appearing alongside his wife Ciara on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, he spoke about his plans to play on for at least another 12 years and just how much he spends every year maintaining his body.

"Yeah, it's a lifestyle. I think that when you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play - I'm trying to play until I'm 45," Wilson said when asked if he spends $1 million a year on his body.

Kimmel pointed out that it would take 12 more years for Wilson to turn 45, and the quarterback explained that it takes a great deal of focus and a strong mentality.

"For me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded by that. It's been an amazing journey for me so far," Wilson said.

Ciara stated that she did not find it annoying and that she fully supports her husband's commitment to playing until 45 years of age. Wilson then went on to explain his new 10-day health kick.

"I'm on a thing right now, I'm on a 10-day challenge just for myself and she's rubbing it in, eating Philly cheese steaks in my face! I'm on no dairy, no gluten, no red meat right now," Wilson said.

"The problem is she loves to eat," the quarterback continued. "She'll rub it in, we went to the farmer's market and she's over here crushing Philly cheese steaks in front of my face."

The couple were on the show promoting their new book, which comes from a phrase that Wilson's father used to say to him when he was younger - 'Why not you?'

Can Russell Wilson play longer than Tom Brady in the NFL?

As he said on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the XLVIII Super Bowl champion has 12 more years to play until he reaches the age Tom Brady was when he retired after the 2021 season. If the Seahawks signal-caller is spending $1 million per year on maintaining his body, there is every chance he will be able to match or surpass this milestone.

However, Wilson is slightly more mobile than Brady was, and he runs the ball more, which could lead to more injuries. With that being said, in 2021, the Seahawks' No. 3 attempted the fewest rushes of his career with 43, possibly as a result of a hand injury he suffered in Week 6.

The injury required surgery and it was the first time he was forced to miss a game since starting the first game of his NFL career in 2012.

In 2022, the Seahawks will need a 'Why not you?' mentality to bounce back from a poor 2021 season as they strive to win another Super Bowl.

