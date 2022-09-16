Russell Wilson blasted by NFL analyst for focusing on 'cringeworthy' TikToks and getting outplayed by Geno Smith vs Seahawks

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos suffered a shocking loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Not many thought that the Seahawks, with Geno Smith at quarterback, were capable of taking down a good Broncos team.

But that is exactly what happened and Wilson was bound to face criticism from many for his performance. Analyst Chris Broussard recently revealed his list of three players that were under pressure for Week 2. Surprisingly, Wilson's name wasn't on that list. Nick Wright, who co-hosts alongside Chris Broussard on First Things First, was quick to jump on Wilson following Broussard's list.

Here's what he said:

"To not include Russell Wilson, when after a whole offseason of nonsense and catchphrases and tik-toks and youtube videos and just cringe-worthy moments for him to go back to Lumen Field, get outplayed by Geno Smith, for his coach to say do I trust you get five yards or I trust the greatest kick in league history to happen right now? Let's go for history boys. To have all that happen, he couldn't even get the offense together…”

He added:

"Did he not know the crowd wasn't going to quiet down for him five pre snap penalties, false starts, delay games all of it, have all of that happen… For you to put Derek Carr on the list instead or Joe Burrow, who had an off night on the list instead is beyond belief…”

Nick Wright never shies away from doubting Wilson. Following the loss against the Seahawks, the famous analyst got the perfect opportunity to criticize the Broncos quarterback.

Leaving Seattle 0-1, people are naturally looking to see if Wilson and the Broncos can bounce back in Week 2. They face the Houston Texans, a game they are expected to win.

Pressure will be on Russell Wilson in Week 2 against the Houston Texans

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos were a -6.5 favorite against the Seahawks in Week 1. Now, in Week 2 against the Texans, they are a -10 point favorite. The pressure will be on Russell Wilson to get a positive result in the game against the Texans.

Houston surprised everyone when they were on their way to a blowout upset over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Colts came back and the game ended in a tie following overtime.

Defeating the Texans won't be a cake walk for the Broncos. But Wilson needs to get the job done anyhow. If the Broncos go 0-2 to start the season, there might be serious problems ahead for them.

