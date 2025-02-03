Russell Wilson delivers 4-word message after 10th Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson joined an elite group of quarterbacks on Sunday as he officially made 10 Pro Bowls throughout his career. The NFL's social media team caught a video of him walking into Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with his stepson Future Wilborn.

Wilson retweeted the video and wrote a simple four-word message.

Wilson did well during the flag football portion of the Pro Bowl as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback completed 18-of-21 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter. However, it was not enough as the NFC won the flag football game 56-50 and the Pro Bowl Games 76-63.

Russell Wilson's free agency after Steelers contract expires

Russell Wilson is in an interesting position this offseason as he completely refreshed from his Denver Broncos stint and helped the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs. He finished his first season in Pittsburgh playing in 11 games and completed 214-of-336 (63.7%) of his passes for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wilson is also no longer under contract with the Steelers as he originally signed a one-year deal last offseason with them after being cut by the Broncos. Now, both he and Justin Fields are unrestricted free agents and Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he wanted one of the two quarterbacks to return for the 2025 season.

This depends on a few factors as it seems the Pittsburgh offense played better with Wilson under center than it did with Fields. Moreover, this Steelers team is in a win-now window with its defensive talent and a coach in Mike Tomlin who is unlikely to let the team go into tanking for a high draft pick.

On the other hand, committing to a younger quarterback like Justin Fields provides the team with a long-term investment compared to the older Wilson.

