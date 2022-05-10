"It's possible that the Broncos don't even make the playoffs" - NFL analyst believes franchise could struggle despite Russell Wilson trade

Russell Wilson has been touted as the Denver Broncos' savior since his name was connected to the franchise. Analysts and Mile High fans have said a million times that the Broncos are "just a quarterback away" from having a dominant team. In some respects, it's easy to see why people think this.

The Teddy Bridgewater/Drew Lock stopgap led the Broncos to an offense that finished bottom third of the league in terms of points per game.

However, the defense was top 10 by most meaningful metrics and top five by some, so it stands to reason that the offense was the problem.

Enter Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion will surely be able to elevate the entire offense and get the Broncos into the playoffs, right? Not so fast, says former Bronco and current ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth:

"The AFC is as loaded as I can ever remember it being as far as Super Bowl contending teams. And then you go in that division (AFC West) and you have three teams in that division that could make it to the Super Bowl. So I think it's possible that the Broncos don't even make the playoffs and still have a very good team..."

Good Morning Football @gmfb Broncos haven't seen the playoffs sine 2015.



Russell Wilson headlines wild AFC West arms race

This offseason was one of the busiest in NFL history. It saw several marquis names come into the already tough AFC West, but perhaps none more significant than quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos gave up a haul for the star quarterback, including three players and five draft picks. For them, it was worth it. In a loaded AFC, many teams have re-learned that it is very tough to win games in the NFL without solid, if not excellent, quarterback play.

Troy Renck @TroyRenck twitter.com/MoveTheSticks/… Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks The BUF/KC playoff game was a turning point moment in the NFL. The quality of QB play was off the charts and it had to hit home with every HC/GM/Owner. Is my QB good enough to compete with that??? The BUF/KC playoff game was a turning point moment in the NFL. The quality of QB play was off the charts and it had to hit home with every HC/GM/Owner. Is my QB good enough to compete with that??? For #Broncos it was more specific. Saw that they can’t compete in AFC West without significant upgrade at QB. Went 1-5 in division last year and 5-13 last 3 years. Stood no chance of getting in playoffs with 4-5 losses in AFC West annually. #Denver7 For #Broncos it was more specific. Saw that they can’t compete in AFC West without significant upgrade at QB. Went 1-5 in division last year and 5-13 last 3 years. Stood no chance of getting in playoffs with 4-5 losses in AFC West annually. #Denver7 twitter.com/MoveTheSticks/…

The Broncos, of course, were not the only teams to make additions. The division's defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill but replaced him with several capable pieces on the offense and had a great draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers have completely revamped their defense, adding Khalil Mack and coveted free-agent cornerback JC Jackson.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Chandler Jones and the best receiver in football in Davante Adams. To say that any of these teams are guaranteed to make the playoffs is nothing more than pure speculation.

This murderer's row of a division will undoubtedly provide plenty of first-class entertainment this upcoming season. There's even a scenario where we could see the first division to ever send all four teams to the playoffs, including Wilson and his new-look Broncos.

