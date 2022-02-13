Russell Wilson discusses his intentions about future with Seahawks

Russell Wilson's future with the Seattle Seahawks has been murky since the 2020 offseason. Despite many rumors and speculation, Wilson remains with the Seahawks at the moment. With more chatter about him playing elsewhere in 2022, Wilson gave some clarity on the situation while on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Chris Russo on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

"I've been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle. My hope and goal is to be back there...that's always been it, never been anything different."

While Wilson may want to remain in Seattle, it has, in fact, not always been that way. Dating back two seasons ago, Russell Wilson was clearly disgruntled with the offense and, more specifically, the offensive line. After the team did little to improve the offensive line for the 2020 season, it seemed as if Wilson was going to forgo his no-trade clause from his contract and ask to be traded to another team.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, BFFs for life Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, BFFs for life https://t.co/qcDcUSQe2t

Russell Wilson-Seahawks' woes are not a new issue

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks brought in veteran lineman Gabe Jackson for the 2021 season to keep Wilson protected, and it seemed to work, as he was only sacked 33 times this season. That's a huge improvement from 47 in 2020 and a league-high 48 in 2019. But after finishing 5-10, general manager John Schneider could be on the fence for starting fresh and trading Wilson for major draft picks. If Schneider could work a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints (two teams Wilson was once open to being traded to), then Wilson may waive the clause and start fresh with a new offense.

Wilson also told Russo that he wants "to win three more Super Bowls" and that Seattle can hopefully help him achieve that goal. Right now, it seems he will remain in Seattle with Pete Carroll.

If Wilson is not happy with the offseason moves from the team, he could start to think that Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Gabe Jackson are not enough to keep him in Seattle and in Super Bowl contention.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian."I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~ @RapSheet Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian."I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks https://t.co/cDARjK9iSq

Also Read Article Continues below

Wilson is a top-level quarterback in the NFL, and it would take a massive package to get a trade done. At least, two first-round picks and a player would be a likely asking price, and the Raiders could offer Derek Carr, or the Saints could offer Jameis Winston or one of their star tackles. This is just another high-profile storyline to watch as the NFL enters the offseason.

Edited by Windy Goodloe