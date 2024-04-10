Russell Wilson doubles down on standing with Mike Tomlin to accomplish 'all the goals' before kickstarting Steelers journey

Russell Wilson is on his third team since the start of the 2021 season, but that hasn't stopped him from earning magazine covers and planning for life with Mike Tomlin. Essence magazine called him the "sexiest man of the moment." In an announcement on Twitter/X, the magazine had the former Broncos quarterback on the front page.

In the photo, Wilson is seen wearing a fur coat, several necklaces, a white undershirt, and light blue jeans in the waist-up photograph. The post also came with their reasoning for the choice:

"Knowing who he is and whose he is - is the reason he will always be the top pick and topic of conversation."

“To play 13 years in the NFL has been a dream come true,” Wilson told Essence. “To be able to play for Mike Tomlin; to stand side by side with him and try to accomplish all the goals that I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that represents for the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

The post also appeared to give a nod to music star Ciara, Wilson's wife, naming her as a key reason why he will also be one of the most talked-about people. Some would argue differently, claiming that the reason for the continued focus on him is the classic story of watching one's fall from grace.

Russell Wilson takes $3.5 million loss after Broncos exit

Steelers fans circled their wagons over the oft-talked-about nearly free price tag for Russell Wilson. However, while the Denver Broncos take the brunt of the fallout from moving on from their quarterback, the quarterback himself took a financial loss this offseason.

According to 9News, the quarterback lost $3.5 million on his house due to the quick turnaround. He had spent about $25 million on the house in 2022. Following the exit from Denver, Russell Wilson sold the estate for just $21.5 million, losing millions.

Russell Wilson becomes underdog in 2020s after reaching top dog status in 2010s

Once the darling of Seattle, the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in the blockbuster deal of the 2022 offseason. However, after struggling with the team in 2022 in a performance that was marked with his head coach's firing, Sean Payton was added to bring the quarterback back in line.

While his performance was noticeably better in 2023, it wasn't enough. Wilson was released and allowed to find a new team, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in what many believe will be a season-long starting competition with Justin Fields.

With the 2024 calendar year full of negative changes for the quarterback's lifestyle, will he see a turnaround soon?