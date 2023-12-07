Russell Wilson dragged down to Tim Tebow’s level in 3x Super Bowl champion’s scathing rant: “You’re not the hero”

Russell Wilson has been an improved player from last year to this year, but that truly came crumbling down last weekend. In a key game for a potential playoff spot in the AFC, Wilson threw four interceptions, including one on a final drive when he needed a touchdown to win.

It was a poor performance, easily the worst of the season for Wilson. Taking notice of that was three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth, who did not hold back any vitriol towards the quarterback.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He didn't mince words:

“I could get a quarterback from Smoky Hill High School to do what Russ does."

He continued, railing into the Denver Broncos star. He said his performance was "bad, it was awful." He called out Wilson for running into trouble by allowing the pressure to force him out of the play.

Schlereth believes Wilson's scrambles, which often look good, are the result of the QB putting himself in trouble in the first place. He brought up a former Broncos' QB who is out of the league in comparison to Wilson's play:

"It’s Tim Tebow-esque when you talk about 55 minutes of dreg and we’re gonna praise you for the five minutes of good play at the end of a game? You’re the one that started the inferno. If you start the fire, and you finally douse out the ashes with water, you’re not the hero for putting the water out when it’s burned through all the fuel and it can no longer burn through anything."

Wilson has had awful performances that turned around in a heartbeat, but Schlereth believes the time has come to stop giving the former Seattle Seahawks star credit for those games.

Can Russell Wilson make the playoffs?

The Denver Broncos lost an absolutely crucial game Sunday. Coming in on a five-game winning streak, the playoffs were suddenly on the table for Russell Wilson and company. They were at 6-5, tied with the Houston Texans.

Russell Wilson lost to the Texans

The Texans won, which put them at the eight seed right now and in good position. They'll need to win some more games and get some help, but they stand a good chance of making it in thanks to their victory.

The Broncos are one step behind them and will not only have to outdo the teams currently holding Wild Card spots (Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers) and surpass the Texans since they have the tiebreaker.