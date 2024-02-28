Russell Wilson draws parallels with Jesus, talks being stepdad to rapper Future's son: "This is gonna be my responsibility"

Russell Wilson, like many NFL stars at this point in their careers, has slowly educated fans on their lives outside of football. Most know about his star wife Ciara, his affinity for religion and his desire for greatness. However, his affinity for religion was taken one step further on the I AM ATHLETE podcast this week.

In a video posted on Feb. 26, the Broncos quarterback for the moment spoke about how he viewed taking on the role of stepfather with Future Jr., rapper Future's son. He started with a spiritual conversation he had with God, even going so far as to compare himself to Joseph. Here's how he put it:

"When I walked in the room, and saw little Future - was nine months at the time, or whatever - he crawls on my lap, and it was like, this is gonna be my responsibility.

"I remember leaving that night and God saying to me, 'raising this child is gonna be your responsibility.' And realizing that I was praying to God, 'you sure this is what you want me to do?' He said, 'Son, this is for you.'"

He continued, saying that Joseph was a stepdad:

"Stepping in to raise a child with Ciara and this and that and realizing that I know, she's the one for me, but also I'm gonna take this responsibility as well. ... Even Jesus himself, like Joseph was a stepdad. It wasn't biologically his."

Russell Wilson gives flash of excellence in losing effort

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into the season, many had braced for Sean Payton to bench Russell Wilson if things didn't go according to plan. Once the team started at a snail's pace in September and stumbled to 1-5 after six games, many expected the transition to happen quickly.

However, the team rebounded, ripping off wins over four playoff teams, including a blowout 24-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and a win over the Buffalo Bills in back-to-back games.

The team also defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football during the hot streak. At one point, the team had clawed their way above .500 and most expected the Broncos quarterback to return in 2024.

As soon as that became the sentiment, the team slipped up to Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, and Russell Wilson was promptly benched, causing a massive stir. In the end, the Broncos finished 8-9. Now, fans await news of whether the quarterback will be dealt or kept for 2024.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "I AM ATHLETE" and H/T Sportskeeda.