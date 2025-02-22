Russell Wilson drops 5-word message as $1,210,000 QB eyes new contract in 14th Season

Russell Wilson is not done yet with the NFL and is already preparing for a new season, although his future in the league is unclear. The former Super Bowl champion last played with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being cut by the Denver Broncos and signing a one-year, $1,210,000 deal with Mike Tomlin's squad.

Ad

Wilson shared a video of her workouts on her Instagram page, adding a five-word message to make his intentions of playing another season clear.

"Year 14. Thank God everyday!" the veteran quarterback said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson and Co. finished the 2024 season on a low after a promising start to his tenure with the Steelers, including three consecutive wins. They lost their last five games, including the wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, to suffer another disappointing playoff exit.

Neither Wilson nor Justin Fields convinced the front office that they were the right guys for the future, but not everything was lost for the quarterback pair.

Ad

Russell Wilson still has something to prove after signing a five-year, $232,588,236 contract with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He hasn't performed as expected, leading fans and analysts to criticize her level of performance, with some thinking the Steelers job would be his last chance to prove his worth in the NFL.

In August, Stephen A. Smith sent a strong message to the veteran, criticizing the Broncos for paying him to play elsewhere.

Ad

"I'm going to say it on national television. Russell Wilson you're beginning to piss me off. You stunk last year. You are getting paid $37.8 million to go away. The Denver Broncos are willing to eat nearly $38 million dollars to get rid of you, and you sitting there fighting for a starting job with Justin Fields." Smith said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Russell Wilson perform during lone season with Steelers?

Russell Wilson finished the 2024 NFL season with a 6-5 record as the Steelers starting quarterback, including four straight losses to close the regular season. The veteran attempted 336 passes, completing 214 (63.7 percent) for 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Those numbers weren't enough to convince the Steelers' front office immediately to give him another chance. However, Wilson still hopes to get another shot at Acrisure Stadium or elsewhere.

The NFL free agency will be crucial to discover Wilson's future in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.