Russell Wilson drops 5-word reaction after making 10th Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson is over the moon with his 10th Pro Bowl selection. Taking to Instagram Story, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB, who joined the team this season, celebrated his achievement.

“10TH Pro Bowl. 💪🏽🙏🏽 Let’s gooo🔥," he wrote reposting a graphic from Steelers' official IG account.

Reposting the same image once again, he added:

"God is good!!!"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)

In the original post shared by the official account of Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced that Russell Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl Games. The image showed Wilson in a Steelers uniform while he held a football in a throwing position.

"PRO BOWL GAMES BOUND" read the text in the background.

Wilson's wife, Ciara also reposted the same image and added a series of black and golden hearts.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Ciara)

In a separate Instagram Story, the Steelers' veteran QB added a Bible verse, Jeremiah 1:19.

The verse read:

“They will fight against you. But they will not win the battle over you. I am with you. I will save you,” announces the Lord.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)

Joining Wilson on the roster are Isaac Seumalo, Chris Boswell, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt (though sidelined by injury), and Miles Killebrew.

Russell Wilson replaced Josh Allen in the

2025 Pro Bowl games

Russell Wilson replaced Josh Allen in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games after Allen opted out due to an injury sustained during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson's selection is his 10th Pro Bowl appearance. It is tying him for the fifth-most Pro Bowls by a quarterback in NFL history.

The years in the past he was chosen are:

2012

2013

2014

2015

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

In 2025, 2025 Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando for a second year.

The event will feature fun skills contests and a flag football game, with Peyton and Eli Manning coaching the teams. Fans can watch the games live on ESPN and ABC from 3-6 p.m. ET. A special skills competition will also air on Jan. 30. In total, 88 top players are ready to compete.

