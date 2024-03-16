Russell Wilson expresses desire to blow up expectations set by one-year deal with Steelers

Russell Wilson's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is being viewed as a stop-gap measure as the deal he has signed spans just one year. The thought is that the quarterback must prove his worth in that period or look for a different opportunity. Since the Denver Broncos are picking up most of his contract this year, this essentially amounts to a free hit.

But speaking to Missi Matthews of Steelers.com, Russell Wilson made it clear he is not approaching it that way. The length of his contract, at least from what he implied, comes down simply to how his existing deal with the Broncos was structured. He is thinking about staying in Pittsburgh for a long time and winning some championships.

He said,

“I see it as a long-term goal. I want to be part of the Pittsburgh community for a really long time and I’m really excited about that. Hopefully, we can add some more championships.”

Russell Wilson takes a dig at the Denver Broncos after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson maintained his composure towards the end of his time with the Denver Broncos but now he is letting loose. He was reportedly asked to restructure his contract to the benefit of the team or lose his place, which he refused. He was benched for the final two games by head coach Sean Payton.

Earlier in the year, he was blamed by the coach even when he had a passer rating of over 100 and they were losing games because the defense was shipping points. Having kept his mouth shut all that time, he is now firing back.

However, as a consummate professional, that does not mean directly slagging them off. He is, instead, throwing in bits and bobs that one can infer as a shot at his old team. For example, in the same interview, he claimed that he has at least five to seven years of high performance remaining in him.

And that is the reason he believes he can win championships in Pittsburgh. And subtly clarifying why he could not bring that capability to Denver, he said that it depends on who one 'marries up' with. He commented,

“I’ve got five to seven more years of ball that I really want to be the best that I can be. Who you marry up with matters.”

Now, Russell Wilson will have the chance to walk he talk and prove that the Broncos mismanaged him by getting results for the Steelers on the field.