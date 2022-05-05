Russell Wilson gives his verdict on NFL's increasing number of games in Europe 

Russell Wilson will be entering his 11th season this fall. He will also be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his career. He recently learned that he would be playing in Europe at Wembley Stadium for the second time in his career and he certainly appears to be looking forward to it.

He last played there in 2018 when his Seattle Seahawks beat the then Oakland Raiders in a 27-3 rout. He threw for 222 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in that game. He also added 20 yards on the ground, so it's no wonder that he remembers it fondly.

Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider Russell Wilson to NFL Network on the London trip: “It’s a tremendous honor and we are excited about it. … I’ve been able to play in London before at Wembley Stadium and it was amazing. It’s like an international Super Bowl .” Russell Wilson to NFL Network on the London trip: “It’s a tremendous honor and we are excited about it. … I’ve been able to play in London before at Wembley Stadium and it was amazing. It’s like an international Super Bowl.”

Wembley Stadium is home to the English national football team and seats up to 90,000 fans. That's nearly 20,000 more people than the star's previous home at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Wilson will now look to lead his new team, the Denver Broncos, to their first win in Europe. Their only previous appearance was a 24-10 loss to the 49ers in 2010. Kyle Orton was the Denver quarterback that day.

Javonte Williams in action for the Denver Broncos

Wilson likes the look of new teammates

The London game is not all that has the quarterback excited these days. The former Seahawks favorite recently went on Good Morning Football to talk about the London game and his new teammates.

He talked about how Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton knew how to attack the football, and how well Javante Williams could run the ball and is "on his details."

Here is what he said:

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Russ is ready to feed Javonte Williams Russ is ready to feed Javonte Williams https://t.co/wE2JZHP8tB

The Broncos will be battling in what many consider to be the toughest division in football, the AFC West. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will have his work cut out for him, but the Broncos' offense looks promising on paper. The receiving core is composed of players that are clearly very talented. The general agreement is that they could be amazing if they had the right person throwing them the ball.

Last season, Denver finished 7-10 and last in the division. A disappointment after a 3-0 start.

This fall, in Denver and Europe, we will see if Russell Wilson is the right person to lead the Broncos. Can he bring out the best in these receivers? Can Javante Williams play to his potential? Can Wilson make his way to a Super Bowl?

The only thing higher than the stadium in Denver are the hopes of the Mile-High faithful.

