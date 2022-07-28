"I love Future but yeah, this is lame" - NFL fans roast Ciara's ex for using fake Russell Wilson in his new music video

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be featured in Future’s new music video. In a move reminiscent of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” Ciara’s ex released a new video which supposedly has a stand-in for Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson.

NFL Twitter, of course, had its thoughts on the matter:

ً @potustezz INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea @GOTCITYTEA New future video will feature a fake Russell Wilson 🫣 New future video will feature a fake Russell Wilson 🫣 https://t.co/r6g1gKyVm1 I love Future but yeah, this is lame.. Ciara really did a number on that man. 🥴 twitter.com/GOTCITYTEA/sta… I love Future but yeah, this is lame.. Ciara really did a number on that man. 🥴 twitter.com/GOTCITYTEA/sta…

Some fans felt that Future was not taking a direct shot at Ciara or Wilson, despite the video’s content:

Shawnayyy @fightthebearrr @GOTCITYTEA Future is not thinking about Ciara. He just knows that y’all would talk about it, which would help in streams and sales. The man has 40 other bms to worry about BEFORE the one already taken care of. @GOTCITYTEA Future is not thinking about Ciara. He just knows that y’all would talk about it, which would help in streams and sales. The man has 40 other bms to worry about BEFORE the one already taken care of.

Others maintained that the rapper was using his ex and her husband’s likeness to market his music:

__MeccaLove @_MeccaLove @fightthebearrr he had so much time and control over his music and videos thus far ain’t no way you just randomly say “ ima put my ex bm and her husband in a music video for clout/fun” @GOTCITYTEA Babe he’s botheredhe had so much time and control over his music and videos thus far ain’t no way you just randomly say “ ima put my ex bm and her husband in a music video for clout/fun” @fightthebearrr @GOTCITYTEA Babe he’s bothered 😭 he had so much time and control over his music and videos thus far ain’t no way you just randomly say “ ima put my ex bm and her husband in a music video for clout/fun”

Here are some other tweets worth looking at on this matter.

Naz ⚜️ @iamTnaz @GOTCITYTEA He has to let that hurt go… it’s getting kinda lame 🤷🏾‍♂️ @GOTCITYTEA He has to let that hurt go… it’s getting kinda lame 🤷🏾‍♂️

🅱️⭕️d🅰️kk 🅰️〽️🅱️❗️➕❗️⭕️u💲 @BodakkAmbitious @GOTCITYTEA Wheeew now Future. I think he knows deep down Ciara is the one that got away. Yo loss my boy. He’s a freakin Sag. Yes he’s petty as shyt. @GOTCITYTEA Wheeew now Future. I think he knows deep down Ciara is the one that got away. Yo loss my boy. He’s a freakin Sag. Yes he’s petty as shyt.

snow BLACK @undeNAIYAble @GOTCITYTEA He hates him for taking care of the kid he don’t take care of? @GOTCITYTEA He hates him for taking care of the kid he don’t take care of? 🌚

Dwayne mckell @officialmckell @GOTCITYTEA This might be him showing love to russel instead of bashing him .. we don’t know yet @GOTCITYTEA This might be him showing love to russel instead of bashing him .. we don’t know yet

Wilson and Ciara have two kids, and Ciara has one kid with Future from when they previously dated. Wilson had featured young Future Zahir in one of his hype videos ahead of the NFL training camp opening this week for teams throughout the league.

Russell Wilson set to lead the Denver Broncos in wild AFC West

The Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos set the NFL abuzz after the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback got his chance to start anew with a talented Broncos team.

Wilson will join an offense that includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. While rising star Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III round out the running back room.

In a division that features high-scoring offenses led by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, the Broncos look to rise to the top with their newly-acquired star quarterback.

Wilson’s arrival is similar to last season when Matthew Stafford joined an already talented Los Angeles Rams offense. Additionally, Wilson’s addition to Denver brings back memories of when Peyton Manning joined the Broncos and led them to two Super Bowl appearances (with one win in Super Bowl 50).

The Denver Broncos begin their training camp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The camp will be held at the UCHealth Training Center in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far