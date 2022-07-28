"I love Future but yeah, this is lame" - NFL fans roast Ciara's ex for using fake Russell Wilson in his new music video

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be featured in Future’s new music video. In a move reminiscent of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” Ciara’s ex released a new video which supposedly has a stand-in for Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson.
NFL Twitter, of course, had its thoughts on the matter:
Some fans felt that Future was not taking a direct shot at Ciara or Wilson, despite the video’s content:
Others maintained that the rapper was using his ex and her husband’s likeness to market his music:
Here are some other tweets worth looking at on this matter.
Wilson and Ciara have two kids, and Ciara has one kid with Future from when they previously dated. Wilson had featured young Future Zahir in one of his hype videos ahead of the NFL training camp opening this week for teams throughout the league.
Russell Wilson set to lead the Denver Broncos in wild AFC West
The Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos set the NFL abuzz after the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback got his chance to start anew with a talented Broncos team.
Wilson will join an offense that includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. While rising star Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III round out the running back room.
In a division that features high-scoring offenses led by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, the Broncos look to rise to the top with their newly-acquired star quarterback.
Wilson’s arrival is similar to last season when Matthew Stafford joined an already talented Los Angeles Rams offense. Additionally, Wilson’s addition to Denver brings back memories of when Peyton Manning joined the Broncos and led them to two Super Bowl appearances (with one win in Super Bowl 50).
The Denver Broncos begin their training camp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The camp will be held at the UCHealth Training Center in Arapahoe County, Colorado.