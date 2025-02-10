Russell Wilson feels his future in Pittsburgh may not be all doom and gloom, reveals insider

Russell Wilson may not be done with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the franchise last offseason. He started 11 games for the Steelers and helped them to a record of 10-7. That was good enough for second place in the AFC North and a playoff berth. In the aftermath of the season, there have been questions circulating as to whether or not Wilson will return to quarterback for the team.

However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, a 2025 reunion between Russell Wilson and the Steelers might not be too far outside the realm of possibilities. According to Schefter, who spoke to Wilson recently, he believes the former Super Bowl winner firmly trusts he'll be playing for the Steelers next season.

"I was with Russell on Friday, and I'm just telling you, the tone that I got from him was entirely different than sports news that are out there and we'll see what winds up happening, whether or not he's back there, but I think he feels like there's definitely a chance he's going to be back there, like he's having conversations with the organization about the future and where it's going to go... but I think he definitely, definitely thinks that he may be back in Pittsburgh."

Wilson helped the Steelers reach the playoffs and found themselves in a Wild Card round matchup against division rivals the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they lost that matchup 28-14.

Speculation on Russel Wilson and his 2025 playing home

Where Russell Wilson plays in 2025 will certainly be one of the more interesting stories of the offseason. Wilson could, of course, return to Pittsburgh to potentially help take the Steelers even further into the playoffs next season. However, another interesting possibility also lingers.

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Wilson's former longtime coach, who he won a Super Bowl with, Pete Carroll, just inked a deal to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Currently, the Raiders seem to be lacking in the quarterback department and could use a proven veteran signal-caller for the upcoming season. It's speculated that Vegas could also select a quarterback with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If that is the case, bringing in a veteran such as Russell Wilson, who is already familiar with Carroll's offense, could be extremely beneficial to any young quarterback who comes into the league.

