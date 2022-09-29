"I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers" - Russell Wilson hits back at Eli Manning in savage fashion after former Giants QB took aim at him during Manningcast

Throughout the first three games of the season, Russell Wilson has been a bit of a disappointment for the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos are 2-1, their two victories were not convincing: 11-10 over the San Francisco 49ers and 16-9 against the Houston Texans.

They fell to the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 1 season opener on the road, where Wilson faced his former team. Wilson has completed just 59.4 percent of passes, 743 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

During the Manningcast on Monday night, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said that the Denver Broncos should be paying their punter $250 million instead of Wilson. Notably, Broncos punter Corliss Waitman punted the ball 10 times for 476 yards, averaging 47.6 yards per punt.

When asked about his thoughts on Eli Manning's comments, Wilson gave a hilarious response regarding the former two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Wilson said:

"You talking about Chad Powers? I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers. You know, listen, I think that it's part of the game man, we're just having fun and everything else, I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli and those guys, you know, I've always looked up to those guys, so I'm not stressing about it."

Wilson joked and referred to Eli Manning as Chad Powers because of a recent comedy skit featuring Manning going to Penn State and trying out for the team as a walk-on named Chad.

The Denver Broncos extended Russell Wilson this off-season even though he had two years left on his current deal

In the off-season, the Denver Broncos showed their confidence in what Russell could bring to the city of Denver.

On March 16, 2022, the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant.

Upon his acquisition, Wilson had two years left on his deal. Denver decided to extend him to a five-year, $242 million deal in the off-season, making him a top-five highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Through his first three weeks of the regular season, it looks like Wilson may not live up to that deal, but it's too early to tell based on just the first three games of the 2022 regular season.

