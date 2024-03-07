Russell Wilson free agency rumors: QB-hungry Steelers expected to meet with $242,600,000 Super Bowl winner

The Russell Wilson era in Denver is over. After the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson before the 2022 NFL season, they've moved on from the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The team announced on Monday that he will be released at the start of the new league year on March 13.

The move came as a surprise since Denver will take on the largest single-cap hit in NFL history by taking on a hit of $85 million. They signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.6 million deal in Sept. 2022.

Denver approached him towards the end of last season, asking Wilson to take a pay cut, which he refused to do.

With Wilson set to hit free agency next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential destination for him in 2024. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are interested in signing Wilson and plan to visit with him at the start of free agency. Wilson is also interested in joining the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers haven't found their franchise quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season

Ben Roethlisberger during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers find the franchise quarterback they've been looking for since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season?

It's been tough for the Steelers the last two seasons with below-average quarterback play. They drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft while signing former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky the same off-season while having backup Mason Rudolph on the roster.

All three quarterbacks have played in the last couple of seasons but all three have been subpar.

The Steelers lack a good quarterback and Wilson is a better option than all three. If he can turn back the hands of time, even for just a season or two, then the Steelers could become legit contenders.

Re-visiting Russell Wilson's two seasons with the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

After having a successful career with the Seattle Seahawks that included winning a Super Bowl, being a nine-time Pro-Bowler, and being a one-time All-Pro, Russell Wilson continued his career with the Denver Broncos in 2022 after a blockbuster trade.

The Broncos and Wilson both had poor seasons in 2022–23. The team concluded the season 5-12, with Wilson going 4-11 in 15 games. He earned the lowest QBR and completed the fewest passes last season, tossing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wilson played much better, going 7-8 while throwing 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2023–24 season.

It remains to be seen how good Wilson is when he joins his next team and if he transforms back to the old Russ who had a lot of success.