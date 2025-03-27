Russell Wilson gets blunt on Giants waiting out for Aaron Rodgers' decision before signing 10x Pro Bowl QB

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers' fates intertwined this free agency and the Giants and Steelers waited out to see where the chips would fall in their pursuit of a short-term starting quarterback solution. New York and Pittsburgh were both reported to prefer the ex-Packers and Jets star with the implication being that the Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning signal-caller would go to the place that the former rejected.

However, the Giants pulled the plug and decided to sign Russell Wilson instead of waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind. Charlotte Carroll of the Athletic reported the New York quarterback paying homage to his compatriot before going on to say that he too has achieved special moments in the NFL.

"First of all, Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He's done some amazing things in this league. I've been fortunate to be able to do some great things too. And really what I'm focused on is right now, and what we can do here. That's been my focus since I've signed, and everything else. And also too, along the way is finding a place that will continue to believe in you."

Russell Wilson contrasts Giants to Steelers as Aaron Rodgers' options dwindle

Russell Wilson also noted his relationship with former Steelers teammates and how he felt loved after two fruitless years with the Broncos in Denver. He said,

"Obviously, Pittsburgh was a special, special place for me. Pittsburgh brought me so much love, man. I have so many teammates that I'm super close with. Guys like TJ and Cam, Miles Killebrew. But there's so many others that go unnoticed. Those relationships and experiences, man, I cherish that everyday. I have some of my greatest memories being there with some great guys."

However, the former Seahawks player made it clear he is excited to be in New York and looking forward to suiting up for the Giants. He continued,

"Coming here, being in New York, it's an exciting place to play. It's a place that wants to win and has won before. For me, it's bringing everything I know, all the experiences, all the touchdowns, all the wins, but also all the love and passion for the game to this locker room, and that's what I'm really excited for. And it's going to be a special, special thing, and we got to go, go work for it every day and go do it."

This leaves Aaron Rodgers with few options to continue his legacy as a starting quarterback. Russell Wilson's former place in Pittsburgh looks to be the most likely option.

