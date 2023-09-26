Russell Wilson gets caught in Taylor Swift crossfire on social media as Swifties tune into NFL games in Week 3

Taylor Swift's new connection to the NFL has connected to a lot of people, including Russell Wilson. Thanks to NFL Twitter, Swift's apparent Kansas City Chiefs fandom has had online personalities roasting the Denver Broncos quarterback.

After it was reported that the singer and Travis Kelce were dating, she appeared in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother. That, naturally, added a lot of people to the NFL's fanbase in the form of Swifties.

Swift's most devoted fans don't generally watch football, so the fact that her reported new boyfriend is one of the best NFL players ever is uncharted territory. Hence, an explainer went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Football isn't the most straightforward game, and there are a lot of rules. To the uninitiated, those rules are a foreign concept. One Swift fan account on X shared a few basics for their fellow fans.

They explained a touchdown, field goals and the first down system. Those are the basics of football, and the new fans will need to know that. According to one Twitter user, that information is news to Russell Wilson.

The quarterback has struggled mightily since joining the Broncos on a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. He was recently the subject of a 70-20 beatdown at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, which was why the user felt like he needed a refresher on the basics.

Other NFL figures, such as Chicago Bears (the team the Chiefs beat on Sunday) coach Matt Eberflus and Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels caught the ire of fans in the comments section as well.

Why Taylor Swift fans want to learn football

Aside from it being used as a way to roast Russell Wilson, the tweet was an honest attempt to bring more people into an educated mindset on football. Many watch it, but there are people who don't know it.

That includes some Taylor Swift fans. Now that she's reportedly with Travis Kelce and showing up at games, they want to watch. For starters, they'd like to be invested in her rumored boyfriend's life, and, secondly, if she's getting into football, they would like to as well.

They're not considered the most loyal and dedicated fan base on the planet for no reason.