The Russell Wilson experiment hasn’t gone well for the Denver Broncos. In his first season with the squad, the Broncos finished at 5-12, extending their postseason drought to seven years. This season, they are at 1-4 before facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown.

The Broncos have shown little resistance against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. After three quarters, the home team is ahead, 16-0. Meanwhile, Wilson only had nine completions for 57 yards after 45 minutes of action. Worst yet, he threw two costly interceptions.

Football fans write off Russell Wilson after Week 6 Thursday Night Football interception

On first and 10 from their 43-yard line, Russell Wilson initiated a play-action with running back Javonte Williams. However, he was looking for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy downfield. Wilson released the ball, which Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton easily intercepted.

At that moment, the Chiefs were already ahead after a successful Harrison Butker field goal attempt. They got the ball back with under five minutes left in the opening quarter.

However, football fans have seen enough of Wilson, with one Twitter user commenting:

“Wilson is washed up”

Another fan said:

“Don’t let russ cook”

Here are other comments on Russell Wilson’s intercepted throw during their Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the Chiefs.

Luckily for the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes also threw an interception to Justin Simmons in their next drive on a pass intended for Skyy Moore. But the Chiefs rattled off 16 unanswered points while the Broncos struggled.

Surprisingly, Russell Wilson has had solid numbers before facing the Chiefs. Through five games, he has completed 66.9 percent of his passes (109 of 163) for 1,210 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

However, they could have been winless coming into Week 6 without that comeback against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. They snatched away that victory after being down 21-7.

Wilson won one Super Bowl out of two appearances during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He was also a one-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He has also led the league in passer rating and passing touchdowns.

Can the Denver Broncos free themselves from Russell Wilson’s contract?

If this trend continues, Broncos fans might be in for more miserable football with Russell Wilson behind center. Despite having two years left in his contract with the Seahawks, Denver gave him a five-year, $242.5 million extension.

That deal keeps him under contract with the Broncos until 2028, when he turns 40. Unless he and the team turn their misfortunes around, that will be one of the worst contracts in recent NFL history.

Meanwhile, Wilson and the Broncos showed some signs of life in their Thursday Night Football encounter against the Chiefs. The quarterback completed a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton and completed a two-point conversion to put points on the board.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Chiefs closed out a 19-8 victory. It’s Kansas City’s 16th consecutive victory against their division rivals, a winning streak that dates back to November 2015. Wilson finished the game with 13 completions for 95 yards.