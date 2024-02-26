Although Russell Wilson is nearing his late 30s and an impending exodus from his current team Denver Broncos, he still has major goals for his career.

On Sunday, the former Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning quarterback visited Brandon Marshall on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. He said he still had enough talent to win at least two more Super Bowls, preferably with the Broncos, who are expected to release him during the new league year.

"I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years of what I've gone through. Whether it's in Denver or somewhere else, I hope it's in Denver, I hope I get to finish there. For me, it's about winning, over the next two years. I want to win two [Super Bowls]. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again," Wilson said.

Wilson's comments were soon met with widespread mockery from fans:

Russell Wilson gets honest on Broncos benching him over contract dispute

One of the salient points in the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos rift has been his contract.

As 2023 neared its end, NBC Sports' Mike Florio revealed that the team had wanted their starting quarterback to delay his $37-million injury guarantee, which hinged on him passing a physical, to March 5, when it became a full guarantee. The 35-year-old declined, which purportedly led to threats of being benched.

It occurred after the Broncos defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Wilson could not hide his dismay at a practice presser.

“I was definitely disappointed about it. It was a process for the whole bye week... The NFLPA and NFL got involved or whatever at some point," he said (via NBC Sports).

In the same podcast appearance, the nine-time Pro Bowler said he was shocked the first time he heard of that proposition.

"I didn't believe it, at first. I was like, 'This can't be real,'" he said.

Once the terms were set, he was initially adamant about refusing, but not wanting to see his playing time reduced, he reluctantly agreed.

"I didn't want to set a precedent for players to remove their injury guarantees. There was no way I was going to do that," Russell Wilson said.

He would eventually play nine more games after the debacle before being benched for Jarrett Stidham.