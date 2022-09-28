NFL analyst believes Russell Wilson's struggles at Denver run deeper than just poor form

The start of the Russell Wilson era for the Denver Broncos hasn't gone according to plan so far. The team's offense has looked pretty awful, and the Broncos are lucky to be 2-1 after Week 3.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still working with the team and is hoping to find a solution that improves their offense.

So far, in three games against the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans, and the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos have scored a total of 43 points, which is quite disappointing. Russell Wilson hasn't been his usual self, and everybody knows it.

Mina Kimes believes that the problems with Wilson as the quarterback for the Broncos are much bigger than they seem to be. On First Take, Kimes said this about Wilson:

"The problem with the style of football you're espousing for Russell Wilson is, it's inconsistent. You saw that in the last two years in Seattle, he takes so many unnecessary sacks. Now, he is still a beautiful thrower of the deep ball, but he is missing uncharacteristically on short stuff to the outside."

Mina Kimes continued:

"He has struggled under pressure that playmaking, I think, as he gets older and older, unfortunately, is on the decline. Michael, you talked about the Denver Broncos being 2-1 and the record speaking for itself. So they're averaging 14.3 points per game. In the last 15 years in the NFL, only one other team has gone two and one scoring so little.”

Mina Kimes, who is a big Seahawks fan, knows a thing or two about Russell Wilson. She has seen him playing over the years, and these problems have been recurring for the past few seasons.

It is very likely that as time goes by, Wilson will get more familiar with the Broncos offense, and the team will eventually get better in the coming weeks. However, as of now, they need to get their act together, or they might have a losing record pretty soon because of their offense.

Russell Wilson has an opportunity to exploit the poor defense of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. They are the only team that has a 0-3 record heading into Week 4. The Raiders' defense has conceded a total of 78 points in three games so far.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos have been given a golden opportunity to showcase their talent on the offensive end against a team that has struggled defensively.

RedDeadRaider @RDR_RAIDER You can blame McDaniels, Waller ,the defense, everyone, but where's Carr's vision on these plays?? You have arguably the best receiver in the game wide open over and over and over and you don't look his way? Of course you will continue to lose games. You can blame McDaniels, Waller ,the defense, everyone, but where's Carr's vision on these plays?? You have arguably the best receiver in the game wide open over and over and over and you don't look his way? Of course you will continue to lose games. https://t.co/Y5HpwTft7E

It will be a very tricky game between the two AFC West teams, but Wilson will at least hope to lead his offense to a respectable outing against the Raiders.

