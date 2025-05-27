Russell Wilson gushes over wife Ciara's charismatic red carpet appearance at AMAs 2025

Russell Wilson never shies away from showing affection to his wife, Ciara. On Monday, the New York Giants quarterback shared a video of Ciara dazzling at a red carpet event at the 2025 AMAs.

"No one better. Love you Mrs. Wilson," Russell wrote on his Instagram story.

Imaga via dangerusswilson Instagram

Ciara donned a strapless bodysuit dripping in crystallized chains during the American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday. She also wore matching necklaces, bracelets and heels.

Wilson certainly made sure to complement his wife's bling-filled dress at the mega music awards event.

Wilson, who won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, played with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. He led Pittsburgh to the playoffs, where the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Wilson signed for the Giants this offseason, reportedly inking a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have three children together

Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara (L) - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara have three children together: Sienna Princess Wilson (born 2017), Win Harrison Wilson (born 2020) and Amora Princess Wilson (born 2023).

Ciara also has a son named Future Zahir Wilburn (born 2014) from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

In January, Ciara spoke highly about her relationship with Wilson, including the fact that she enjoys communicating with the quarterback.

"I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other," Ciara said in "Over It Radio." "I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."

The couple began dating in 2015 and married in July 2016.

