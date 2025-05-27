  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Russell Wilson gushes over wife Ciara's charismatic red carpet appearance at AMAs 2025

Russell Wilson gushes over wife Ciara's charismatic red carpet appearance at AMAs 2025

By Arnold
Modified May 27, 2025 20:58 GMT
Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Russell Wilson gushes over wife Ciara's charismatic red carpet appearance at AMAs 2025 - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson never shies away from showing affection to his wife, Ciara. On Monday, the New York Giants quarterback shared a video of Ciara dazzling at a red carpet event at the 2025 AMAs.

Ad
"No one better. Love you Mrs. Wilson," Russell wrote on his Instagram story.
Imaga via dangerusswilson Instagram
Imaga via dangerusswilson Instagram

Ciara donned a strapless bodysuit dripping in crystallized chains during the American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday. She also wore matching necklaces, bracelets and heels.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wilson certainly made sure to complement his wife's bling-filled dress at the mega music awards event.

Wilson, who won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, played with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. He led Pittsburgh to the playoffs, where the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Wilson signed for the Giants this offseason, reportedly inking a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

Ad

Russell Wilson and Ciara have three children together

Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara (L) - Source: Getty
Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara (L) - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara have three children together: Sienna Princess Wilson (born 2017), Win Harrison Wilson (born 2020) and Amora Princess Wilson (born 2023).

Ad

Ciara also has a son named Future Zahir Wilburn (born 2014) from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

In January, Ciara spoke highly about her relationship with Wilson, including the fact that she enjoys communicating with the quarterback.

"I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other," Ciara said in "Over It Radio." "I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."

The couple began dating in 2015 and married in July 2016.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications