Russell Wilson hails Mike Tomlin as a "father" after coach's "immortal" comment

Russell Wilson has been having a career renaissance as a Pittsburgh Steeler. After missing the first six games with a calf injury, he made his debut in Week 7 against the New York Jets and utterly dominated them, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and also rushing for six once.

Since then, he has only continued to succeed, defeating the NFC East's New York Giants and Washington Commanders. And now, they have a brutal stretch that involves four straight intradivisional games - beginning with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In an extended cut of an interview with ESPN's Hannah Storm that was released on Thursday, Wilson revealed that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wanted them to be "immortal" as African-Americans in the sport. And he had nothing but praise for his coach: (Start at 11:55)

"He said something to me, and it hit me in that moment that was really, really impactful to me. He said, 'Russ, I want you and I to be immortal to the game.... I think a big part of that is there's a connection there is a meaning there and I've always regarded him as a coach, a man, and a father, to be able to watch him, and obviously having my little son teacher."

He continued:

"And I just remember him saying that, and just his openness to be immortal, to the game, and I think that's a special thing. And when he said that to me about who he wants to be, who and who he is, and who he envisions me to be and who I am, that was impactful."

In his three games as a Steeler, Russell Wilson has completed 59% of his passes for 737 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

Will Russell Wilson remain a Steeler in 2025 and beyond? QB refuses to dwell on future

When Russell Wilson joined the Steelers at the start of the new league year, he was a lock-on to be the starter. But the day after he signed his contract, the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, whom the Chicago Bears had ditched in their preparations for nabbing Caleb Williams.

What ensued was one of the most heated quarterback battles of the preseason, with both men having strong cases to assume the job. Ultimately, the veteran won.

But will he remain with the team once his contract ends? Russell Wison carefully avoided the subject in the same interview: (Start at 31:18)

“I’ve never really thought past the years most of the time when I’m playing. Anybody knows me, I’m so engulfed in the moment. I think it’s so critical to be that way because it’s too hard to think about what’s ahead or what’s behind. It’s just being right here. You get the hardest position in the world every day. You gotta be in the moment right now.”

Russell Wilson and the Steelers's game against the Ravens kicks off at 1 PM ET on CBS.

