How long will Russell Wilson be out for? Pete Carroll provides update on Seahawks QB's status

Since entering the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has yet to miss a start. That streak of 149 consecutive starts may now be in jeopardy as Wilson suffered a horrendous-looking injury to his finger.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night's Thursday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. As Wilson threw a pass from a collapsing pocket, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald's helmet inadvertently hit Russell's throwing hand.

The hit caused Wilson's middle finger on his throwing hand to become badly disfigured and caused Wilson pain and discomfort. Wilson returned for one drive but could not continue.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith came in to relieve Wilson and the Seahawks ultimately lost the game by a score of 26-17 after an untimely interception thrown by Smith in the fourth quarter.

How much time will Russell Wilson miss?

After Thursday night's game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the injury to his star quarterback. Carroll called the injury a "badly sprained finger."

When asked about whether or not Wilson would miss time, here is what Carroll had to say:

"There is a lot of work to be done in assessing all of that. Russell is one of the great healers of all time, and he'll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible."

Wilson was not available to speak to the media after the game, so it was difficult to determine his thoughts and feelings on the injury he sustained. The injured finger is badly disfigured and dislocated, so missing a game or two may possibly benefit the Seahawks long-term.

Who is Geno Smith?

Many casual NFL observers may not have known who Geno Smith was when he entered the game in relief of Russell Wilson. To the surprise of many, Smith is an eight-year veteran of the NFL who was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

In college, Smith was the quarterback of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, who had one of the most electric, high scoring offenses in all of college football. Smith is a dual-threat quarterback who is capable of winning games with his arm or with the use of his scrambling ability.

For his career, Smith has thrown for 6,220 yards with 30 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. The Seahawks will be hoping that, if Wilson misses time, Smith can keep the team afloat in the treacherous NFC West.

