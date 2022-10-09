Huge Russell Wilson update explains QB's horrific performance vs. Colts on TNF

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances in recent memory on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 21 of his 39 pass attempts for 274 yards and tossed two interceptions in the Broncos' 12-9 loss against Matt Ryan and the Colts.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts , and Indy is still in this! #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮#INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg https://t.co/95qRekrIi6

His ill-advised pass intercepted by Stephon Gilmore late in the fourth quarter, with the Broncos leading by three and in the redzone, and his errant pass overtime to Courtland Sutton and failure to spot a wide-open KJ Hamler were two plays that Wilson was heavily criticized by fans and analysts.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg https://t.co/rApHGVBy70

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted during the game that Russell Wilson was probably injured or uninterested in playing and as it turns out, he was spot on in his observation.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 Russ looks either hurt or is totally checked out/disinterested



He’s never looked this bad Russ looks either hurt or is totally checked out/disinterested He’s never looked this bad

Russell Wilson injury: QB playing hurt

On Saturday, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Wilson is playing with a partially torn lat near his right shoulder.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Per Schefter, Wilson suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Broncos' 32-23 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The quarterback took injections before the Colts game to soldier on and help his team register a win. A torn lat near his throwing shoulder explains Wilson's poor outing. After the game, the quarterback referenced the injury but took responsibility for the loss:

"You've got to look at this, I've got to look at this and see where I can get better. I was battling, obviously, just the shoulder [injury] and all that and just trying to play quickly. We should have won that game. [We] should have won it. Like I said, it's on me."

Russell Wilson won't undergo surgery and will be available to play the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The 2-3 Broncos will have to come up with a new recipe in light of this development because Russ definitely can't cook with an injury so severe.

