Russell Wilson injury: When will Seahawks QB return?

Russell Wilson is back! The superstar NFL quarterback is ready to return to the field after missing several weeks due to a finger injury. Wilson's surgeon Dr. Steve Shin gave the all-clear to the Seahawks quarterback:

"I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

Wilson's return comes in the nick of time for the Seahawks. Pete Carroll's side are in the mix for a wildcard berth, but they need their leader on the field.

Meanwhile, Wilson expressed his excitement and eagerness in a tweet on Monday:

Wilson has got his eyes on the Packers

Wilson's first game back could come against the Green Bay Packers. In Week 10, the Seahawks are due to play against the Packers, who will be with or without Aaron Rodgers.

Dr. Shin marveled at Wilson's determination and perseverance to return as soon as possible:

"Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury."

The Seahawks have won one game since Wilson got injured. That came against the hapless Jaguars as Geno Smith did enough to win the game for Pete Carroll's team.

However, with Wilson's return, the Seahawks could make a late-season run for the wildcard spot. Indeed, coach Carroll is grateful for Wilson's presence:

“I’ve been here a long time, and if we didn’t have Russell, I probably wouldn’t be here a long time.”

Carroll knows that the Seahawks' season is on the line right now. For the first time in his tenure as Seahawks head coach, the 12s are beginning to question the head coach.

The Seahawks sit 3-5, but they are playing solid football. They had their moments against the Steelers and the Saints, but they narrowly lost those games. If Wilson's return re-energizes the 'Hawks, Pete Carroll's team could cause chaos in the NFC. Wilson is back, and things could get dangerous for everyone else. His surgeon believes that Wilson could play better than ever. It's a bold claim, but the former Wisconsin Badger lives up to bold claims.

