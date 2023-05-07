Russell Wilson to join Essentia Water? Broncos QB teases new endorsement with Patrick Mahomes promoted water brand

Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes had two very different years last season. While Patrick Mahomes won the league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and the Lombardi Trophy, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos finished at the bottom of their common AFC West division.

However, the two quarterbacks seem to be uniting in their choice of hydration. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has touted his association with Essentia Water for some time. Now, based on the latest Instagram story from the Denver Broncos quarterback, he is on board with the same brand.

He posted a reel of himself sitting in a boardroom with the branded bottle by his side. He captioned it with a hashtag and taggied their account as well.

Russell Wilson and Essentia Water

Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson among the most marketable stars in the NFL

Seeing Russell Wilson potentially endorsing Essentia Water is not really surprising. Both he and Patrick Mahomes are two of the most marketable players in the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is now a two-time Super Bowl winner and a two-time league and Super Bowl MVP. He is already being discussed as the potential greatest of all time.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson did not have the greatest year last time around. But he is also a Super Bowl winner and a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Both of them endorse some of the biggest brands in the country. The Kansas City Chiefs star counts Adidas, Oakley, Hy-Vee, State Farm, and Head and Shoulders among the brands he endorses. He gets to customize some of the lines that he pitches for as well, mostly related to sporting gear.

Rusell Wilson endorses products like Pepsi, Nike, Microsoft and many other well-known brands. He and his celebrity partner Ciara are a power couple who exert a lot of pull in the industry.

What is interesting with this development is that, among other products in his portfolio, the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has previously endorsed Reliant Recovery Water. He had, in fact, gone to quite some length to sing its praises when he said that it had healed his concussion, though he did clarify that later.

Hence, seeing him touting a new brand, while not surprising given his marketability, might come as a bit of a shock. This is especially true since he might not be the most marketable sports star associated with that brand at the moment. That said, perhaps he is hoping that Patrick Mahomes' lucky charm will rub off on him as well as he looks to resurrect his career following the down year he had last season.

