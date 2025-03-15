Russell Wilson leaves 4-word birthday wish for HC Mike Tomlin amid QB's looming Steelers departure 

Russell Wilson, who might not stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers, shared a birthday message for his coach, Mike Tomlin on Friday.

In his Instagram Story, Wilson posted two pictures. One of him shaking hands with Tomlin and another of the coach with his arm around him.

Over the images, Wilson wrote four words:

“Happy Birthday, Coach Tomlin!”

Tomlin turned 53 on March 15. He has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007, and has led the team to many playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.

Wilson’s time with the Steelers has been uncertain.

After leaving the Denver Broncos, he joined Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. Though he had some good moments, the season didn’t go as planned, and now his future with the team is unclear.

In December 2024, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Tomlin praised Wilson for his hard work and leadership.

"I get the benefit of watching Russell Wilson operate every day," he said. "He's got over a decade of experience, and he has a way with his teammates that's inspiring."

Some people weren’t sure how Wilson would fit in, but Tomlin believes the quarterback came in with the right attitude.

"He had something to prove coming here, and he was working with an edge," the Steelers HC added.

Russell Wilson has visited Cleveland Browns and New York Giants amid uncertain future in Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson has not yet found a new team. This week, the former Steelers quarterback visited the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants but left both meetings without signing a contract.

Wilson’s situation may be affected by another veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is still deciding whether to join the Giants, Steelers, or Vikings. Many teams may be waiting for Rodgers to make his choice before making a move on Wilson.

The Browns have more options. They recently added quarterback Kenny Pickett, might re-sign Jameis Winston, and also have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Giants, however, urgently need a quarterback since they only have Tommy DeVito under contract. This makes them more likely to sign a veteran like Wilson, Rodgers, or Joe Flacco.

