"Russell Wilson and his agent Mark Rogers are trapped again" - Colin Cowherd suggests Broncos QB may have made a massive mistake

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos suffered their second loss of the season in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They lost the game 23-32, as their offensive struggles continued.

Russell Wilson threw 17/25 passes for 237 yards with two touchdown passes, but that wasn't enough for his team to get over the hump. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is under immense pressure after failing to get the offense together.

Following the loss to the Raiders in Week 4, Colin Cowherd firmly believes that Wilson has put himself in a very tough situation at Denver. He states that Hackett should not be a head coach in the NFL, and blamed him for Broncos' on-field struggles this season. Here's what Cowherd said:

"Nathaniel Hackett is not a head coach. The defense is regressing they're situationally awful, completely uncreative. They don't manipulate personnel, you don't see a lot of different looks unique motions."

Colin Cowherd continued:

"This is a highly predictable Denver offense. And I think Russell Wilson and his agent Mark Rogers, they're trapped again. But at least Pete Carroll was competent. This team is a disaster."

Cowherd added:

"As a quarterback. You can get to the playoffs without a great coach. But you're not a Super Bowl team with a bad coach. Nathaniel Hackett is a coordinator. Hey, go ask Oklahoma right now. 75% of coordinators bomb as head coaches. There's not a lot of Lincoln Rileys and Sean McVays."

StatMuse @statmuse Geno Smith has more



Completions

Completion percentage

Passing yards

Yards per attempt

Touchdowns

QB rating



than Russell Wilson this season. Geno Smith has more CompletionsCompletion percentagePassing yardsYards per attemptTouchdownsQB ratingthan Russell Wilson this season. https://t.co/Mt3PyQSVLy

Cowherd believes that Hackett should have remained as the offensive coordinator where has had success. Replicating the success of the likes of Lincoln Riley (USC) and Sean McVay (Rams) won't be easy for Hackett.

Russell Wilson would look to bounce back next week against the Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos have a great opportunity to get back on winning ways as they'll be facing a struggling Indianapolis Colts team in Week 5. The game will be played on Thursday and it is very likely that Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor won't feature in it.

Edwin Porras, DPT @FBInjuryDoc Edwin Porras, DPT @FBInjuryDoc



-Missed time among non-QBs averaging 9 PPR points per game since 2016 is 2-4 weeks (unless Schefter specifies 4-6 weeks)



-First week back from HAS = ~20% dip in FF production



@FantasyPts As @zkeefer states fear is Jonathan Taylor suffered a R high ankle injury. I concur-Missed time among non-QBs averaging 9 PPR points per game since 2016 is 2-4 weeks (unless Schefter specifies 4-6 weeks)-First week back from HAS = ~20% dip in FF production As @zkeefer states fear is Jonathan Taylor suffered a R high ankle injury. I concur-Missed time among non-QBs averaging 9 PPR points per game since 2016 is 2-4 weeks (unless Schefter specifies 4-6 weeks)-First week back from HAS = ~20% dip in FF production@FantasyPts https://t.co/3Z0g5Gbzct Jonathan Taylor, to no fault of his own, suffered a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile McCaffrey scored 25 PPR points after twitter lost its mind for a couple DNPs. Moral of the story: injury prone is a lie bc we (myself included) can never confidently predict health in the NFL twitter.com/fbinjurydoc/st… Jonathan Taylor, to no fault of his own, suffered a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile McCaffrey scored 25 PPR points after twitter lost its mind for a couple DNPs. Moral of the story: injury prone is a lie bc we (myself included) can never confidently predict health in the NFL twitter.com/fbinjurydoc/st…

Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett need to get this offense going to ensure Super Bowl ambitions remain reality. They are part of the AFC West and every game matters considering how tight the race for the playoffs will be in that division.

If the Broncos don't get a positive result against a struggling Colts team without their best player, then serious questions will be asked about them.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far