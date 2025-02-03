Russell Wilson makes feelings clear about reunion with Raiders HC Pete Carroll 

Since Pete Carroll signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to be the franchise's new coach, speculation has been rife about him reuniting with Russell Wilson, who is a free agent this offseason. They spent 10 seasons together in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to victory in the 2013 Super Bowl and another appearance a year later.

Given their history, the Raiders' desperation to land a new quarterback and Wilson not being signed to a team for the 2025 season, the common consensus is that the veteran moving to Las Vegas is the best scenario for all parties. However, the signal-caller isn't packing his bag yet.

In an interview with the Associated Press at the Pro Bowl on Saturday, Wilson aired his desire to sign a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest," Wilson said. "I love it in Pittsburgh.”

Wilson, who played 11 games in his debut season in Pittsburgh and earned a Pro Bowl nod, is waiting for the Steelers to decide whether they want to retain his services or let him go before joining a new team.

Pete Carroll gives verdict on potential Russell Wilson reunion

Russell Wilson is in no hurry to decide about his future. Luckily for him, the Raiders are also seemingly not in any rush to sign a new starting quarterback. During an appearance on "What the Football with Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask" on Wednesday, Pete Caroll revealed that Las Vegas intends to bide its time and explore every avenue before deciding who will lead the offense in 2025.

“It’s so early, and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces," Caroll said. "We’re not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet. That’s the first competitive opportunity that will occur. Then, the draft is coming. We’ll have that opportunity. I can’t tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney has made it clear that the team intends to retain only one of Wilson or Justin Fields. If they go with Fields and let the 10-time Pro Bowler leave, the Raiders could ramp up their pursuit and reunite the QB with his former coach in Las Vegas.

