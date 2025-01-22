Russell Wilson makes feelings known on Pete Carroll as former HC eyes NFL return

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is looking to return to the NFL as a head coach. After coaching the Seahawks from 2010-13, Carroll stepped down from the role after the 2023 season to take on a reduced role in the front office. Now, it appears he's ready to be a head coach again after a season off.

As Carroll looks to come back and lead a new franchise, he has the support of his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson.

On the "Pat McAfee Show," Wilson praised Carroll for being a great leader during his time in Seattle and also called him a "culture builder."

Wilson said:

"Coach Carroll did a tremendous job of leading us and pushing us every day to be our best back then and I think us players wanted that level of work and attention. That kind of defined the odds in a way. Listen, I think Pete's an amazing football coach. I think he's an amazing individual.

"I've been fortunate to play for two really special coaches in terms of men and how they think and process the game. Coach Pete Carroll and obviously Coach Mike Tomlin are really unique individuals and how they lead and motivate. I think they're the culture builders."

Las Vegas Raiders linked to Pete Carroll after missing out on Ben Johnson

According to The Athletic, Pete Carroll is believed to be the front-runner to become the next head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After missing out on former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who became the Chicago Bears' new head coach, Carroll is reportedly Las Vegas' favorite.

Carroll interviewed with the team on Jan. 13. He also interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy before they hired Johnson.

Carroll, 73, spent 14 years with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls while winning one.

