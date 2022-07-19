Russell Wilson makes grand gesture for Broncos teammates as 2022 NFL opener approaches closer

While NFL training camps are coming to life across the league, Russell Wilson has reportedly held one of his own.

According to Denver Broncos 365 on Twitter, Wilson invited out all of his wide receivers to his home in San Diego for an extra-curricular "training camp."

Throughout the offseason, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has posted multiple videos of himself working out and training on his own time. Wilson is definitely looking to hit the ground running on Day One.

As such, many assumed the invitation out to his home wasn't just a social call. In other words, most agreed that the signal-caller will be getting some extra work in while his teammates are in San Diego.

According to the team's official website, the first practice will be on July 27. Meaning, Wilson could be spending up to an extra week with his receivers before the first official team meeting at the end of the month.

Russell Wilson's career

Denver Broncos Introduce New Quarterback Russell Wilson

Per Pro Football Reference, Russell Wilson was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft. By 2015, he had already played in two Super Bowls and won one.

His lone Super Bowl win came against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48, when the Seahawks eviscerated their opponents by a score of 43-8.

Many believe that the win against Denver was the highest point of his career. There is also a similar level of agreement that the lowest point of his career came a year later.

At the end of Super Bowl 49, Wilson had the New England Patriots on the ropes in a goalline situation at the end of the game. With a touchdown, the Seahawks would have taken a late lead and essentially seen out the game.

However, Wilson threw an interception on a quick slant in one of the most infamous plays in NFL history.

Since then, Wilson's team has been a perennial playoff participant, but failed to reach the same heights they did in 2014. From 2012 to 2020, the quarterback's worst record was 9-7. However, amid an injury-plagued season in 2021, Wilson went 6-8.

Soon after the year wrapped up, the team announced they had agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the team he once humbled on the biggest stage in sports. With the Seahawks, Wilson threw for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.

In 10 seasons in Seattle, he went 104-53-1 in 158 games of action. Wilson also played in 16 playoff games and went 9-7.

