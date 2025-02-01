Russell Wilson makes thoughts known about being coached by former rival Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson became one of the premier quarterback rivalries during the early-mid 2010s. The two met in the 2014 Super Bowl when Manning's red-hot offense faced Wilson and the "Legion of Boom." The game went down as one of Manning's worst losses in his career, ending 43-8.

More than a decade later, they have joined forces in the 2024-25 NFL Pro Bowl. Wilson gave his thoughts on getting coached by his former rival during an interview on Friday posted on the official NFL Instagram handle.

"I honestly got to play against Peyton in the Super Bowl and then several other times too," Wilson said. "Obviously, he's an all-time great. and so for him to be our coach is exciting. I've known Peyton for years, so it'll be a good one. Gotta get this win and we got to we've got to make sure we beat Eli."

Peyton and Eli Manning have coached against each other in the Pro Bowl twice, making 2025 their third consecutive matchup. The Pro Bowl has taken on different shapes and forms in recent years. In the past, it was close to a standard NFL matchup, but it is now a mix of games and contests leading up to a flag football game.

Peyton and Wilson's AFC team will look to defeat Eli's NFC team, just like it has been for decades using players that were voted in. However, it will look different than a regular season game.

Exploring how Peyton Manning could have become Russell Wilson's boss

Peyton Manning at Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

While Peyton Manning ended up coaching Russell Wilson in the Pro Bowl, he could have become his boss in a much more serious capacity. In 2022, the Denver Broncos were for sale. According to CBS Sports, Manning was contacted by four different potential ownership groups interested in him becoming a minority owner or advisor.

Had he taken the bidder up on their interest, he could have slid into a role potentially like what Tom Brady has with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson, who was part of the team from 2022 through the 2023 season, could have worked for Manning.

Peyton never took any of the bidders up on their interest and instead decided to watch Wilson from afar. He now has a goal to use the Steelers QB to win in one contest only against Eli.

