NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the Philadelphia Eagles? It could happen in the offseason

Russell Wilson's future with the Seattle Seahawks was precarious this past offseason. Annoyed that he wasn't given a voice and input into team decisions such as playing style and luring players to Seattle, Wilson publicly made his feelings known.

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

This led to rampant speculation that Wilson could be on his way out of Seattle, which at the time seemed impossible as he is the face of the franchise. The season has started and rumors of Wilson moving teams have died down substantially. Well, until now.

Could Wilson head to Philadelphia?

At face value, you would have to say no as the Eagles are a struggling franchise at the moment and seemingly have Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback. However, one thing that is worth noting is that the Eagles have draft picks and good ones.

Speaking on a podcast together, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen think the Eagles are a viable option for Wilson. Mortensen said:

"I think the Philadelphia Eagles are a fit [for Wilson] there. If they get that pick from the Colts – with Carson Wentz, that second-round pick can become a [first]. Either way, the Eagles have a cache of first-round draft picks, and there's no question in my mind that Russell Wilson would top their list."

Adam Schefter then chimed in and stated that no other team in the league has the riches of high-quality draft picks that the Eagles do, and that could be enough to tempt the Seahawks:

"The Eagles could have three Top 20 first-round picks. Nobody would have more ammunition to go get a quarterback than the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts, to date, I don't think, has convinced them that he's the guy, right? So Russell Wilson in Philly. Can you see that, Mort?

Mortensen replied:

"Yes, I can. And look, I know Jalen – I hope he is the guy, but so far, they're not convinced. He has the rest of the year to try and persuade them, convince them that he is the guy. Let's face it: you still get to the point where, hey, Russell Wilson is – we believe – a future Hall of Famer, and still in his prime. If you have that chance to get that type of player, you get that type of player."

“No doubt in my mind the idea of acquiring him would be something they’d be really excited about if it was a real possibility”



-Ex Eagles Pres Joe Banner

🎧Pod with Joe🔽

"No doubt in my mind the idea of acquiring him would be something they'd be really excited about if it was a real possibility"

-Ex Eagles Pres Joe Banner

Like Deshaun Watson, if Wilson is available, many teams would be interested in his services. He is one of the best quarterbacks playing in the NFL, but the Eagles could lead the pack with a severe number of top draft picks.

While there is usually no smoke without fire, it certainly would be rather odd to see Russell Wilson suiting up for a team that isn't the Seahawks.

