Russell Wilson, gracious as always, chose to thank the Denver Broncos after his departure was confirmed but kept no space for Sean Payton in his message. The quarterback and the head coach had a fanously prickly relationship that became all but non-existent after the player was benched for the final two games last season.

Russell Wilson was reportedly asked by the Broncos to take a pay cut in order to have a chance to remain with the team and he refused, as is his right. That did not go down well, reportedly, with the head coach. Sean Payton had used the season to always make his quarterback a scapegoat whenever they lost, including during the opening weeks of the season when the defense was leaking points. So, it was not a surprise to see him take that approach towards the player.

He also clashed in the open on the sidelines with the player who was supposed to be the franchise quarterback. Sean Payton constantly undermined Russell Wilson and the quarterback did not miss the opportunity to pay back in kind. In not including any references to his head coach with the Broncos in his departure message, he made it clear just what he thought of the manager.

It was particularly galling because he thanked others by name, including his teammates. He even took time to thank his spiritual guide and said that he is hopeful that he will outlast tough times.

Fans certainly took notice of it too and it reaction immediately went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Patrick Surtain puts himself in the Russell Wilson camp over Broncos head coach Sean Payton

Patrick Surtain certainly decided that he wanted to thank Russell Wilson for his post, notwithstanding any comment he may later get from his head coach. It might also be an indication that Sean Payton is not as popular with the players, if players are openly critical of him, even if through an oblque reference. There is a small possibility that the cornerback did not draw an inference that the goodbye post was insulting to the Broncos manager.

The head coach, though, is the main guy in Denver now. Whatever Sean Payton does next, he knows that any success or failure with the Broncos will now be wholly his. He will not have Russell Wilson to throw under the bus next time.