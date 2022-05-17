"I’m incredibly proud of my wife" - Russell Wilson expresses his love and gratitude to wife Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara have had a busy offseason. With Wilson’s blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, their family have had to adjust to life in the Mile High City.

Ciara recently graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, a modeling professional who spent 50 years in the industry, and Yumi Nu, last year’s SI cover model.

Sports Illustrated also published a letter from Wilson to Ciara, expressing how proud he is of her:

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in."

The letter went on:

"I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people, not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson 🤪 You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl! @Ciara “Momma! We made it!”🤪 You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl! @Ciara “Momma! We made it!” 😂😎🤪 You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl! @Ciara https://t.co/Q5xLTX8V4K

Russell Wilson and Ciara recently published a children’s book

Wilson and Ciara have also been busy writing a children’s book. The couple’s first book is titled, "Why Not You?"

It has already reached #1 in Amazon's Children's Self-Esteem books. The book is an extension of the couple's Why Not You Foundation, established in 2014, which aims to fight poverty through education. The foundation’s mission is to help students gain access to equal educational opportunities, health, and food security.

The quarterback will be joining a Broncos team that includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. The Broncos offense will also feature running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in what should be a competitive AFC West for the 2022 NFL season.

The competitive AFC West division features three other star quarterbacks. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, and Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr. The Broncos will also have a new head coach in former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett brings an offensive mind to the Broncos after several seasons under defensive-minded former head coach Vic Fangio.

Denver had a disappointing year in 2021. After starting the season 3-0 they slumped to a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. Following the big moves during the offseason, some have even suggested they may even be Super Bowl bound. Whether they have the ability to go all the way is up for some debate, the first task at hand is taking the division.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Broncos win the AFC West this year? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell