Russell Wilson reacts as stepson Future Zahir makes stride in Little League baseball

Russell Wilson is all about family and baseball, and his latest Instagram story proves it. The veteran quarterback shared a proud moment on Tuesday, posting a photo of his stepson, Future Zahir, in full baseball gear, bat in hand.

“Future @mlb @yankees,” he captioned the post.

Wilson also set the moment to the song Joy, with the lyrics “you’ve given me joy” played over the image.

Russell Wilson sends bold 3-word message as stepson Future Zahir, Instagram

Future Zahir is the son of R&B star Ciara and rapper Future. He was born in 2014. His parents were engaged before his birth but split when he was just three months old.

In 2016, Ciara married Wilson, who embraced his role as a stepfather. Over the years, Wilson has often expressed his love and support for Future Zahir, attending his games and sharing glimpses of their bond on social media.

Russell Wilson navigates free agency while Ciara expands her business empire

Russell Wilson remains one of the biggest names in NFL free agency, drawing attention as he searches for his next team. But while the veteran QB weighs his options, his wife, Ciara, is making moves of her own.

The Grammy-winning singer and business mogul took to social media to promote her rum brand, Ten To One, for which she serves as a co-owner, investor and director. On March 21, she’ll be in Marina Del Rey, California, for an official bottle signing.

Founded by Marc Farrell in 2019, Ten To One gained traction when Ciara joined in 2021. Since then, the duo has expanded its reach, bringing the premium Caribbean rum to markets across the U.S., U.K., Dominican Republic and beyond.

Meanwhile, Wilson is coming off a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he posted 2,482 passing yards (63.7% completion rate) and 16 touchdowns. After a brief run in Denver and a phenomenal career in Seattle, he’s now weighing his next move.

