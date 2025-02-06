Russell Wilson recalls how 2016 Pro Bowl MVP win inspired wedding plans with wife Ciara

Pittsburgh Steelers star Russell Wilson has been married to wife Ciara for more than nine years. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in England after getting engaged during their dreamy vacation to the North Island.

Wilson recently recalled how it was his 2016 Pro Bowl MVP win that inspired his wedding plans.

On Thursday, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara made an appearance on the “Not Just Football” podcast. During one of the segments of the show, Wilson recalled his MVP win in the 2016 Pro Bowl games and how it inspired him to plan the perfect vacation to pop the “Will you marry me” question.

“Payton's up there talking, whoever's talking, and they're like, ‘Hey, you know, this year, whoever wins the Pro Bowl, they get x amount of dollars. But also, whoever wins the MVP of the Pro Bowl, you get two flights anywhere in the world that you want to go.' And I'm like, ‘I'm going to win this damn,’” Wilson said.

“In my head, I was like, ‘I'm going to ask her to marry me. I'm going to take her somewhere sweet. I'm flying Emirates.’ That was in my head. She had no idea and I started doing a whole planning trip thing. I won MVP, and I started planning right away,” Wilson added.

Ciara revealed secret to a successful marriage with Russell Wilson

Ciara appeared on the “Over It Radio” show by Apple Music last month, during which she opened up about the factors that have helped her sustain a healthy marriage with Russell Wilson. Talking about the importance of “communication” and how it’s a crucial element in a healthy relationship, Ciara said:

"I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe, it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together.”

"I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side,” Ciara further added.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are parents to four kids. In an interview last month, Ciara talked about her plans for a fifth baby with Russell Wilson.

