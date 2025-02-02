Russell Wilson remembers nostalgic Super Bowl XLVIII win with Seattle Seahawks

As Super Bowl 59 approaches, we continue to see the anniversaries of past Super Bowls. Today marks the 12th anniversary of Super Bowl XLVII when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of that championship team, retweeted the Seattle Seahawks' post celebrating the victory and shared in the trip down memory lane.

"Forever! Super Bowl XLVIII Champs 🏆," Wilson captioned the retweet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wilson didn't have to do too much in that game, as the "Legion of Boom" defense dominated from the start. However, he finished the game completing 18-of-25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdown passes, while also running three times for 26 yards (8.7 yards per carry).

Will Russell Wilson reunite with the Seattle Seahawks?

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is a free agent heading into this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks have a bunch of needs if they want to get back into the playoffs after missing it entirely this season.

Geno Smith is entering the final year of his contract and has a $13.5 million cap hit, so there is the possibility of Russel Wilson returning to the team that drafted him. However, it's not likely as it's the same front office who decided to move on from him in the first place.

Where is the best fit for Russell Wilson next season?

Sometimes the grass is not always greener and it seems that rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the best-case scenario for Russell Wilson. Owner Art Rooney II said he wants to keep one of Justin Fields or Wilson, so there is that possibility open.

However, if the team chooses Fields over Wilson, one potential landing spot would be the Minnesota Vikings. The team is built to win now and were able to finish the regular season 14-3 but lost their Week 18 game to be forced into the Wild Card Round, which they lost 27-9 to the Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.