Report: Russell Wilson wants 5-Year, $250m deal for Broncos contract 

Russell Wilson could reportedly be looking for a new deal from the Denver Broncos. The quarterback is seeking a five-year, $250 million deal, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Klis revealed the demand put forward by Wilson to the team.

"The first order of the business for the new owner will be to sign Russell Wilson to a contract extension. Five years and $250 million will be his asking price.”

It’s important to note that Klis subsequently reclassified these figures as his "presumption" and proclaimed that "no one has asked for anything at this time."

The quarterback is due to be paid $19 million in this upcoming season from his four-year, $140 million new money contract extension that he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2019.

Story continues below ad

The $19 million is the seventh-highest amongst all players in the NFL. Wilson’s $35 million average yearly value is the eighth-most amongst quarterbacks in the league.

He was moved by the Seahawks this offseason to Denver to become the Broncos' new franchise quarterback. In his 10 seasons with Seattle, he has thrown for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions.

He led the NFL in quarterback ratings with a 110.1 rating in the 2015 season, and in touchdown passes in the 2017 season.

In the 2013 season, the then-Seahawks quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos and another Super Bowl appearance the following season, falling short to the New England Patriots.

Story continues below ad

He made the Pro Bowl nine times and was the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020.

The quarterback left Seattle as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, fifth in rushing yards, and seventh in rushing touchdowns.

Does Russell Wilson deserve a new deal with the Broncos?

Denver Broncos Introduce Their New QB

Given his resume, a strong case could be made that he could get a new deal from Denver somewhere down the road.

Story continues below ad

In the offseason, the Green Bay Packers gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a three-year, $150,815,000 contract and the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230 million contract, after trading for him.

We’ll have to see if the 33-year-old will get a new deal somewhere down the road and if it’s in the neighborhood of five-year, $250 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far