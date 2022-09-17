Russell Wilson's bizarre rookie mistake gave Seahawks defense information about Broncos' offensive plays

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not get the best welcome back to Seattle receiving boo's from fans and ended up losing 16-17. While he threw for more than 300 yards, it yielded only a single touchdown and it seemed the Seahawks defense was up to the task. It has since emerged that Russell Wilson made a rookie mistake that allowed the Seattle defense to get one over him.

Russell Wilson used the same hand signals with the Broncos as Seattle

Tyler Lockett, who was mic'd up for the game, recognized something from his former quarterback. It emerged that the he could identify Russell Wilson using the same hand signal for the same calls that he used in Seattle.

Lockett: "If you see this..."



Tariq Woolen: "Go ball"



Lockett: "That's a Go."



"He's running a Go!!"



At various stages on the mic, he can be heard passing on the message to his defense.

“If you see this, it’s a go... He’s running a go! He’s running a go!.. They got our same stuff. I literally called it."

It allowed the defense to always be on top of the calls and shut Wilson down effectively. At the end of the game, Lockett even told the Broncos receivers that they have to "change them signals."

"Change them signals."

How this came about is quite astonishing. If this is true, you would not expect an experienced quarterback such as Russell Wilson to make such a rookie mistake.

Denver has already been heavily criticized for their clock management. This possible new development, of letting their quarterback use old signals instead of developing new ones, will only reinforce the criticism of the new coaching staff.

nfl.com/news/russell-w… What's next for the Broncos after the puzzling end to Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett's first game together? @JamesPalmerTV examines the relationship between quarterback and head coach What's next for the Broncos after the puzzling end to Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett's first game together? @JamesPalmerTV examines the relationship between quarterback and head coachnfl.com/news/russell-w… https://t.co/s9gg2SwlJF

The Broncos will have a quick turnaround as they take on the Texans this week in their home opener and another loss will only serve to put more pressure on them. In a conference where the margins are expected to be slim, the Denver Broncos cannot afford to fall to 0-2. This is certainly not what they had in mind when they traded for a future Hall-of-Famer as their new starting quarterback.

For the Seattle Seahawks, though, this game proved there is still life in the franchise despite the departure of their former quarterback. Seattle will face their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears.

