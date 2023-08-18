Russell Wilson’s Broncos offense showing ‘encouraging’ progress under Sean Payton: Report

The Denver Broncos offense struggled in 2022 with All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. They ranked 21st in total yards (325.1) and last in points per game (16.9) last season. Their woes in moving the ball led to Nathaniel Hackett’s firing after 15 games.

But with Sean Payton now in control, the Broncos’ offense has improved during the preseason. More importantly, they are finding ways to keep their drive going, especially in the red zone, where they struggled last year.

Nick Kosmider made a report from the Broncos’ preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Athletic’s beat writer for the Broncos wrote:

“The starting offense for the Broncos was on the field for four drives Friday during the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. None of those drives entered the red zone — Wilson’s touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on drive No. 4 came from Arizona’s 21-yard line — so the Broncos are still waiting for a chance to test their operation in that part of the field against another opponent.

“But the performance of the offense in practices over the past week, against a defense with plenty of carryover from the unit that ranked seventh in red-zone efficiency last season, has been encouraging.”

The Denver Broncos lost against the Cardinals, 18-17. Russell Wilson had seven completions for 93 yards and a touchdown. However, scrimmaging against a defense with Frank Clark, Justin Simmons, and Pat Surtain II should make the offense perform better.

Last season, the Broncos finished 14th in red-zone touchdown percentage (55.6) out of a league-low 36 attempts. It’s an improvement from being last in that category through Week 13 (37.5 percent). However, the real measuring stick for Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be during the regular season.

Can Russell Wilson and the Broncos end their postseason drought?

All the talk of preseason improvements will be nothing if the Broncos didn’t significantly improve from their 5-12 finish last season. But the road to a potential playoff berth won’t be easy because they will face teams with high-scoring offenses or tenacious defenses.

Some teams, like the New York Jets, are excellent on both sides. They finished fourth in points allowed per game last season. Conversely, Aaron Rodgers’ arrival boosts the talents of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook.

The Broncos will also face a Buffalo Bills defense that ranked second in points allowed last year. Russell Wilson must also match wits with Josh Allen, who will activate targets like Stefon Diggs. Denver will also encounter the Washington Commanders, which finished seventh in points allowed in 2022.

Finally, the Broncos will need successful red zone drives to survive the AFC West gauntlet. They must score more to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders.